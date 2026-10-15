Global Wires And Cables Market Report 2026-2034: Cable Type, Voltage, Installation, End User, Country, And Company Analysis Grid Modernization And Renewables Drive 5.73% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wires & Cables Market Report by Cable Type, Voltage, Installation, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wires and cables market is projected to increase from US$ 229.23 Billion in 2025 to US$ 378.49 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market growth is supported by rising electricity consumption, power grid modernization, renewable energy development, telecommunications expansion, urbanization, and sustained investment in industrial and construction projects.

Wires and cables remain essential to power transmission, data connectivity, telecommunications, transportation, manufacturing, buildings, smart grids, electric vehicles, and renewable energy systems. Rapid infrastructure development and digital transformation are increasing demand for reliable, high-performance products across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility applications.

Key Wires and Cables Market Growth Drivers

Power Infrastructure Development

Population growth, industrialization, and urban expansion are increasing the need for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. Governments and energy companies are investing in new power networks, rural electrification, grid upgrades, and smart grid technology. These programs require substantial volumes of low, medium, high, and extra high voltage cables. Grid modernization initiatives are also creating opportunities for advanced products that improve energy efficiency, reliability, and system performance.

Renewable Energy Investment

Solar, wind, hydropower, and wave energy projects require specialized cable systems to connect generation facilities with substations and national grids. Offshore wind farms and other marine energy developments are strengthening demand for submarine cables capable of operating in challenging environments. Government decarbonization targets and private investment in clean energy are expected to support long-term demand for durable, high-performance cable technologies. In September 2025, Eco Wave Power reached a milestone in developing the first onshore wave energy project in the United States at the Port of Los Angeles in association with AltaSea and Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Telecommunications and Digital Connectivity

Broadband expansion, 5G deployment, cloud computing, data centers, smart homes, and IoT adoption are accelerating demand for fiber optic and advanced communication cables. Telecommunications providers and governments are extending high-speed connectivity across urban and rural areas, while hyperscale data centers require greater bandwidth and dependable data transmission. In February 2026, Google announced America-India Connect as part of its US$ 15 billion investment in India's AI infrastructure, with the project designed to strengthen digital connectivity across four continents.

Major Market Opportunities



Fiber optic cables: Demand is rising with broadband network expansion, 5G infrastructure, streaming, online commerce, cloud services, and data-intensive applications.

Power cables: Investment in utility grids, renewable energy installations, substations, and long-distance electricity transmission is supporting high-voltage and extra-high-voltage cable demand.

Underground wires and cables: Cities are adopting underground systems to improve reliability, safety, resilience, and urban aesthetics, despite higher initial installation costs.

Building & construction: Residential, commercial, industrial, and smart building projects require wiring for electricity distribution, lighting, security, communications, and digital systems. Fire-resistant and energy-efficient products are gaining importance. Automotive applications: Advanced driver assistance systems, navigation, infotainment, displays, and electric vehicle powertrains are increasing demand for efficient, lightweight, and high voltage automotive cables.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating copper and aluminum prices remain a significant concern for manufacturers. Commodity market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and trade restrictions can increase production costs, reduce profit margins, and complicate pricing for long-term contracts. Manufacturers are responding through operational efficiency, procurement strategies, product engineering, and the evaluation of alternative materials.

Installation and maintenance also present challenges, particularly for large-scale power, telecommunications, underground, and submarine networks. These projects require specialized equipment, detailed planning, skilled personnel, and ongoing monitoring. Complex installation environments can increase project timelines and operating costs, creating demand for more efficient deployment methods and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States wires and cables market benefits from power grid modernization, renewable energy investment, 5G expansion, data center construction, and continued building activity. In September 2025, Sterlite Technologies Inc. announced the development of an ultra-slim optical fiber for data centers, hyperscalers, and telecommunications providers in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, offshore wind projects, solar energy development, fiber optic deployment, 5G networks, and residential and commercial construction are supporting market growth. Demand for high-voltage and submarine cables is particularly strong as the country expands renewable energy capacity and pursues lower carbon emissions.

India is experiencing strong demand due to urbanization, industrial development, rural electrification, telecommunications investment, construction activity, and solar and wind projects. In October 2025, Bansal Wire Industries introduced Induction Hardened and Tempered (IHT) Wire for automotive applications, with a stated capacity of 9,000 tonnes.

Saudi Arabia's market is being driven by large-scale construction, transportation, urban development, electricity infrastructure, renewable energy, and broadband connectivity. In January 2024, Elsewedy Cables KSA entered into an agreement to establish a Special Cables and Copper Rod Factory in Yanbu Industrial City, supporting regional energy equipment demand and economic diversification.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by cable type, including low voltage energy, power cable, fiber optic cable, signal and control cable, and other cable types. Voltage categories include low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage, and extra high voltage, while installation methods cover overhead and underground systems.

End users include aerospace & defense, building & construction, oil & gas, energy & power, IT & telecommunication, automotive, and other industries. Geographic coverage includes 25 country viewpoints across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates companies through overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Key participants include Belden Inc., Eaton Corporation, Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., KEI Industries Limited., Nexans, Sumitomo Corporation, and American Wire Group.

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