Saudi Arabia Wine Market Report 2026-2034: Product Type, Color, Distribution Channel, City, And Company Analysis Vision 2030 Fuels 5.77% CAGR And Premium Alcohol-Free Demand

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Wine Market Report by Product Type, Colors, Distribution Channel, Cities and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Wine Market Forecast to Reach USD 8.17 Billion by 2034

The report projects that the Saudi Arabia wine market will increase from USD 4.93 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.17 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.77% between 2026 and 2034. Market expansion is primarily supported by rising demand for premium non-alcoholic wine, continued investment in tourism and hospitality, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences.

Saudi Arabia's regulatory and cultural environment places strict limitations on alcoholic beverages. Consequently, market opportunities are concentrated in alcohol-free red, white, rose, and sparkling wine products. These beverages are gaining visibility in luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, premium retail stores, corporate functions, weddings, and other social occasions.

Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverages Drive Market Growth

Growing demand for sophisticated alcohol-free beverages is one of the most important Saudi Arabia wine market trends. Younger consumers, expatriates, tourists, and affluent urban residents are showing greater interest in products associated with health, moderation, premium dining, and contemporary lifestyles.

Manufacturers are investing in fermentation and de-alcoholization technologies to improve flavor, aroma, acidity, and overall product quality. Premium packaging and an expanding variety of red, white, rose, and sparkling options are also strengthening consumer interest. In March 2025, Pernod Ricard launched a premium non-alcoholic beverage collection in the Middle East, with a focus on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Tourism and Hospitality Expansion Under Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives are creating substantial opportunities for premium beverage suppliers. Investments in luxury hotels, resorts, entertainment destinations, restaurants, and international events are increasing demand for alcohol-free products that align with local regulations while meeting international hospitality expectations.

The Ministry of Tourism reported that more than 32 million domestic and international tourists visited destinations across the Kingdom during the Saudi Summer campaign, representing a 26% increase compared with summer 2024. This growth is encouraging hotels and restaurants to expand beverage menus with premium non-alcoholic wine options.

Urbanization and Changing Consumer Preferences

Saudi Arabia's urban population increased from approximately 82% in 2010 to more than 85% in 2024. Higher disposable incomes, international travel, social media, expatriate communities, and modern retail development are influencing beverage purchasing patterns.

Consumers are increasingly interested in premium global products that complement fine dining and social occasions. Alcohol-free wine benefits from this shift because it combines sophisticated positioning with health-conscious and culturally appropriate consumption. However, tea, coffee, and juice remain deeply established in the country's beverage culture, limiting broader adoption.

Market Challenges

Strict cultural, religious, and legal restrictions remain the central challenge for the Saudi Arabia wine market. Conventional wine companies cannot operate as they would in countries where alcoholic beverages are widely available. Suppliers must focus on compliant non-alcoholic products and carefully position them within the hospitality, dining, and retail sectors.

Limited awareness also restricts market penetration. Some consumers continue to associate the wine category with alcohol, even when products are alcohol-free. Brands must therefore emphasize premium quality, food pairing, flavor, wellness, and social inclusivity without relying heavily on traditional wine culture.

Product Segment Outlook



Sparkling wine: Alcohol-free sparkling products are gaining demand at weddings, banquets, business functions, hotels, and celebratory events. Attractive packaging, grape-based formulations, and premium positioning support the segment.

Red wine: Non-alcoholic red wine appeals to consumers seeking bold berry, woody, and tannin-inspired flavor profiles. Demand is strongest in upscale hotels, gourmet restaurants, and expatriate communities.

White wine: White non-alcoholic wine benefits from its light and refreshing profile, particularly in Saudi Arabia's warm climate. It is increasingly paired with seafood, salads, and international cuisine. Rose wine: Alcohol-free rose is attracting younger consumers and expatriates through fashionable branding, fruit-based flavors, and strong placement in luxury hotels, beach resorts, cafes, and fine dining venues.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Offline distribution remains important across supermarkets, hypermarkets, gourmet stores, hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses. Physical retail allows customers to evaluate packaging, compare imported and locally available products, and participate in promotional or tasting activities where permitted. Online channels are also expanding, particularly in major cities, but offline retail continues to benefit from consumer trust, convenience, and immediate product availability.

Regional Market Opportunities



Riyadh: Riyadh represents a leading market for non-alcoholic wine because of its concentration of multinational companies, government institutions, five-star hotels, high-end restaurants, corporate events, and affluent consumers.

Jeddah: Jeddah benefits from tourism, Red Sea hospitality development, luxury resorts, gourmet restaurants, and a diverse population. Sparkling, rose, and white alcohol-free wines are especially prominent.

Dammam: Demand is supported by expatriates working in the oil, manufacturing, and commercial sectors. Hotels, luxury restaurants, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are central to product availability. Dhahran: Dhahran is a specialized premium market shaped by corporate activity and its expatriate community. Non-alcoholic sparkling and red wine products are commonly associated with business dining, private functions, and luxury residential settings.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report



Product type: Still Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine, Fortified Wine, and Other

Colors: Red Wine, Rose Wine, White Wine, and Other

Distribution channel: Online and Offline Cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, Jubail, Khobar, Tabuk, Mecca, Medina, and Rest of Cities

The report evaluates participating companies through five viewpoints: company overview, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Companies Profiled



Accolade Wines

Alko

Allagash Brewing Company

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Arkell's Brewery

Anchor Brewing Company

Asahi Breweries Bass Brewery

Saudi Arabia's wine market is expected to remain highly specialized, with future growth led by premium non-alcoholic products. Tourism expansion, luxury hospitality investment, product innovation, and evolving urban lifestyles will support demand, while regulatory compliance and culturally sensitive marketing will remain essential for long-term success.

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