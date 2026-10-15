Proforma Wraps Up Successful 2026 Energize Event Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-city event supports Proforma's mission to empower Distributor success

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proforma, the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in the print and promotional products industry, is excited to share that its 2026 Energize event series has wrapped up an engaging three-city tour that brought together nearly 130 Proforma Distributor Owners and Team Members and more than 120 Supplier Partner attendees to network, strategize, and lay the groundwork for what's ahead in the print and promotional products industry.

The Energize event series is centered around Proforma's mission to empower Distributor success, creating opportunities for Distributor Owners and Supplier Partners to connect and discuss the trends shaping the future of the industry. By encouraging thought-provoking conversations and fresh perspectives, Energize helps drive innovation across the Network and equip Distributor Owners to stay ahead of the curve.

“The intimate nature of Energize allows for the kind of one-on-one conversations that aren't always possible at larger events,” said Michelle Dalton, Senior Vice President of Owner and Supplier Success at Proforma.“Those connections strengthen partnerships across the Proforma Network and lead to new opportunities for shared success.”

All Energize events are built around round-robin meetings that give Distributor Owners dedicated time with participating Preferred Supplier Partners. ASI, PCNA, S&S, and SanMar attended every 2026 Energize event, and additional Supplier Partners joined at select locations.

“At Proforma's Energize events, we have made connections with Distributor Owners that have deepened our understanding of their needs and led to substantial new business for both parties,” said Jennifer Stoner, Key Account Manager at Discount Labels, a Proforma Preferred Supplier Partner.“We are grateful to have a partner like Proforma that understands how important opportunities like Energize are for us.”

The 2026 Energize event series kicked off in New Orleans, Louisiana, for another year of networking in a city renowned for its culture and cuisine. The second stop brought attendees to Charleston, South Carolina, where they mingled during a rooftop reception overlooking the city's historic skyline. The final event returned to San Diego, California, closing out the series with a scenic city cruise.

“Energize San Diego gave me the opportunity to explore new ideas with our Supplier Partners and learn from other Distributor Owners who share similar goals,” said Matt Muratore, Distributor Owner of Proforma One Solution and South Central OAC Representative.“I'm returning with valuable insights and renewed energy for what's possible at Proforma One Solution.”

The Energize event series is just one of the many ways Proforma Distributor Owners stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry. Along with industry-leading proprietary technologies and a comprehensive suite of business success resources, these opportunities help position Network members for long-term growth.

“Energize exemplifies what makes our Network so strong: meaningful relationships, open collaboration, and a shared commitment to growth,” said Patrick Magyar, Vice President of Brand Experience at Proforma.“As our Network continues to expand, this event remains invaluable and a true reflection of Proforma's mission to empower Distributor success.”

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About Proforma

With nearly 50 years of experience, Proforma is the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in printing, promotional products, packaging, and eCommerce solutions. Proforma's investment of more than $50 million in technology reinforces its presence as an industry leader and supports its mission to empower Distributor Owner success. In 2026, Safeguard joined the Proforma Family, bringing over 70 years of expertise as a trusted provider of print and promotional products solutions. To date, over 150 Proforma Distributor Owners have earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, with many accomplishing recurring recognitions. More than 300 Distributor Owners have achieved membership in Proforma's Million and Multi-Million-Dollar Club, earning annual sales ranging from $1 million to nearly $50 million.

To learn more about Proforma, visit Proforma.com.

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Proforma Wraps Up Successful 2026 Energize Event Series

CONTACT: Katlyn Stechschulte Proforma 800-825-1525...