QR2HDTM Lets Consumers Verify QR Codes Before They Click While Helping Brands Combat Counterfeiting

Finally, a QR code that provides the exact link as part of the code itself!

Patent-Pending Technology Combines Safe Link Verification, Product Authentication, and Consumer Engagement in a Single Secure QR Code Solution

- Dave NaddorINDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HD Barcode LLC today announced QR2HD TM, a patent-pending technology designed to help consumers verify a QR code destination before opening a website or digital link while also enabling brands to authenticate products, combat counterfeiting, and strengthen customer engagement.As QR code use continues to expand across packaging, marketing, healthcare, retail, logistics, and consumer products, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting consumer trust through malicious QR codes, a growing threat often referred to as "Quishing" or QR phishing. Consumers frequently have no reliable way to determine whether a QR code leads to a legitimate destination before clicking.QR2HDTM addresses this challenge by allowing consumers to verify key information before opening a link, providing an additional layer of confidence and transparency. Unlike traditional QR codes that simply redirect users, QR2HDTM integrates HD Barcode's advanced security and authentication capabilities into a single solution."Consumers shouldn't have to guess whether a QR code is safe," said Gary Parish, CEO of HD Barcode LLC. "QR2HDTM changes the experience by enabling users to verify a QR code before opening the link, while giving businesses powerful tools to authenticate products, protect their brands, and interact directly with customers."In addition to link verification, QR2HDTM can be combined with HD Barcode's secure authentication technologies to help manufacturers, distributors, and brand owners verify product authenticity throughout the supply chain. This capability can assist organizations in addressing product diversion, unauthorized distribution, and counterfeit goods while providing consumers with greater confidence in the products they purchase.Key Benefits of QR2HDTM.Verify QR code destinations before opening links.Help protect consumers from fraudulent or malicious QR codes.Support product authentication and anti-counterfeit initiatives.Enable secure interaction between brands and consumers.Improve transparency throughout the supply chain.Provide product-specific information and verification capabilities.Enhance trust in digital and physical brand experiencesOrganizations can implement QR2HDTM across a wide range of applications, including consumer products, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, logistics, food and beverage packaging, warranty management, and digital marketing programs."As QR codes become a permanent part of everyday life, the next evolution is trust," Parish added. "QR2HDTM bridges the gap between convenience and security by helping consumers know what they're scanning before they click and helping brands prove what they're selling is authentic."About HD Barcode LLCHD Barcode LLC develops advanced barcode, authentication, and digital trust technologies designed to improve product security, consumer confidence, and supply chain transparency. The company's innovations focus on secure identification, authentication, anti-counterfeiting, and next-generation consumer engagement solutions.For more information, visit

Gary Parish

HD Barcode LLC

+1 321-952-2490

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QR2HDTM Lets Consumers Verify QR Codes Before They Click While Helping Brands Combat Counterfeiting News Provided By HD Barcode LLC October 15, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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