Hindu Temple Shooting Plot Shocks Indian-Americans

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 15 (IANS) A foiled mass shooting attempt at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, has triggered widespread concern among Indian-Americans, with India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, condemning anti-Hindu hatred and community organisations urging heightened security at places of worship.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis after receiving information about a potential mass shooting. Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who held white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs, attempted to open fire at the temple on Sunday, but his rifle jammed.

The suspect subsequently told coworkers about the incident and disclosed plans to return. The coworkers alerted police, leading to his arrest before he could allegedly make another attempt.

The incident has drawn particular attention because Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American lawmaker from Illinois, said he and his family were present at the temple when the alleged attack occurred.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday,” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

He warned that anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy posed serious threats and called for action before innocent lives were lost.

“I am grateful to the suspect's coworkers who alerted police and commend the law enforcement officers who intervened. Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” he said.

India's Ambassador Kwatra expressed alarm over the incident.

“The attempted mass shooting at the Hindu temple in Aurora is deeply disturbing. Racist violence, including anti-Hindu and anti-India hate has no place in a civilized society,” he said in a social media post.

The FBI's Chicago field office confirmed the arrest, identifying the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments as partners in the investigation.

“The FBI aggressively works alongside our local and state law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and dismantle any threats of violence driven by radical ideologies,” FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen said.

The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) has issued a security advisory to temples across its network, urging greater awareness and preparedness.

HMEC said it was deeply concerned by reports of the alleged plot and condemned violence and intimidation against religious communities.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) also condemned the alleged racist plot and thanked the Palatine Police Department.

The organisation warned that anti-India and anti-Hindu hostility could move beyond online rhetoric and become a physical threat to worshippers.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) expressed concern about the reported possession of an AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The Aurora incident follows reports of an attack on a Hindu temple in Ohio earlier this month, adding to concerns voiced by Hindu organisations about the safety of religious institutions.