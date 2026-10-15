2026 Chery International User Summit: LUXEED Advances Its Expansion Into Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand Debut and Indonesia Market Roadmap to Mark Next Phase of Global Expansion

WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24 under the theme“Eco-Tech For Our Future Life.” Bringing together global partners and industry leaders, the Summit will focus on technology co-creation, long-term development and cross-industry ecosystem integration. The event will showcase Chery Group's strategic vision, technological innovations and practical achievements, while exploring how intelligent technologies are shaping the future of mobility.

LUXEED, Chery's new intelligent luxury vehicle brand, will make its global debut at the Summit and unveil its market-entry roadmap for Indonesia, marking a further step in its expansion into Southeast Asia's luxury mobility market.









Clear Launch Timeline for Indonesia

LUXEED plans to enter Indonesia in the second quarter of 2027, with its flagship MPV among the first models scheduled to go on sale. Drawing on its luxury positioning, refined driving experience and intelligent mobility philosophy, the brand aims to establish a presence in Indonesia's luxury vehicle segment.

Over the next three years, LUXEED plans to expand its lineup to include flagship MPVs, full-size luxury SUVs and C-segment sport-oriented SUVs, addressing a range of consumer needs and market segments.

To meet local market demands, the brand will introduce multiple powertrain options in phases, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This diversified lineup will offer Indonesian consumers a broader choice of luxury new-energy vehicles.

Building a Local Sales and Service Network

LUXEED is advancing the development of its sales and after-sales network in parallel with its market-entry preparations, targeting completion of its initial dealer network by the end of 2027.

With Greater Jakarta as its starting point, the network is planned to expand into major cities across Indonesia. It will provide consistent, high-quality sales and after-sales services, supporting the brand's long-term development in the market.

Engaging Local Partners: Indonesia Dealer Workshop

On October 22, LUXEED will host a product experience and dealer workshop in Wuhu for prospective Indonesian dealership partners. Participants from Indonesia's automotive industry will have the opportunity to experience LUXEED vehicles firsthand and take part in in-depth discussions on brand positioning and market strategy.

Through vehicle demonstrations and business discussions, LUXEED and prospective local partners will explore opportunities to develop the brand's dealer network and establish a foundation for its growth in Indonesia's luxury mobility market.

Backed by Chery Group's global research and development, manufacturing capabilities and international operational experience, LUXEED will continue to develop products and services tailored to local market needs. The brand aims to build a sustainable presence in Indonesia while strengthening its position in Southeast Asia's intelligent luxury mobility market.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at