THERMOSHADE NAMED TO TIME's LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2026

ThermoShade named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2026

Today, TIME named ThermoShade to its annual list of the Best Inventions, featuring 300 extraordinary innovations changing lives.

- Emily Dinino, Founder and CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, TIME named ThermoShade to its annual list of the Best Inventions, featuring 300 extraordinary innovations changing lives. The full list is available at ti/best-inventions.To compile the list, TIME solicits nominations from editors and correspondents around the world and through online applications, with an emphasis on growing fields. Contenders are evaluated on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.“We're honored to be recognized by TIME for our work addressing extreme heat,” said Emily Dinino, founder and CEO of ThermoShade.“We started ThermoShade to bring effective, energy-efficient cooling to the people and animals most exposed to extreme heat and least protected by existing solutions. Seeing our technology deployed in real-world settings has been incredibly rewarding, and we're excited to bring it to more communities and industries.”ThermoShade's patented cooling panels use advanced passive cooling technologies to reduce heat exposure, creating outdoor spaces that can feel up to 20°F cooler than conventional shade. Applications include public transit, agriculture, schools and playgrounds, sports venues, outdoor events, worksites, and commercial and industrial facilities.The panels combine a radiative cooling surface, phase change material (PCM), and specialized insulation. The surface reflects sunlight and radiates heat away, while the phase change material absorbs and stores heat to maintain a cool occupant-facing surface. A built-in recharging system operates only when needed, providing cooling without water sprayers or energy-intensive mechanical cooling.In 2026, ThermoShade deployed its cooling technology through a pilot with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), at the PGA TOUR's 3M Open, and in agricultural settings with Cornell University and Fresno State. The company also worked with Anheuser-Busch InBev through the 100+ Accelerator and has received $650,000 in funding through CalSEED, a program funded by the California Energy Commission.About ThermoShade: Smarter Protection from Heat.ThermoShade is a California-based company developing patented cooling infrastructure for extreme heat. The company's radiative cooling panels maintain a cool occupant-facing surface overhead, providing meaningful heat relief with minimal electricity and no water sprayers. The panels can be incorporated into permanent structures or deployed through ThermoShade Oasis, a modular, solar-powered 10' × 10' shelter. For more information, visit getthermoshade.

Marybeth Carl

ThermoShade

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THERMOSHADE NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2026 News Provided By ThermoShade October 15, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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