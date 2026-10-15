New Generation Consumer Group Retains Tradepro Securities To Support Growth Strategy, M&A Execution And Capital Markets Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TradePro Securities to Assist with Acquisition Strategy, Due Diligence, SEC Compliance and Family Office Engagement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG), a leader in technology-driven infrastructure and scalability solutions, today announced that it has retained TradePro Securities to support the Company's ongoing expansion strategy and corporate development initiatives.

Through the engagement, TradePro Securities will work closely with NGCG management across several key areas, including identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities within the gold mining sector, conducting due diligence and vetting potential transactions, strengthening SEC compliance efforts, and introducing the Company to family offices and other strategic investors aligned with NGCG's long-term vision.

As NGCG continues to pursue opportunities in the precious metals and natural resources sectors, the Company believes TradePro Securities' experience in capital markets, corporate advisory services, and transaction support will enhance its ability to execute disciplined growth initiatives while maintaining a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder value creation.

"We are excited to partner with TradePro Securities as we continue to build NGCG into a diversified platform with exposure to high-potential industries," said Jacob DiMartino, Chief Executive Officer of New Generation Consumer Group. "Their expertise in evaluating transactions, navigating regulatory requirements, and facilitating introductions to strategic investment partners will be invaluable as we pursue acquisitions in the gold mining space and execute our broader growth strategy. We believe this relationship further positions NGCG to identify compelling opportunities while remaining focused on long-term value creation for our shareholders."

TradePro Securities will provide strategic guidance as NGCG evaluates a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities and seeks to expand its presence within sectors that management believes offer attractive long-term fundamentals.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) is focused on identifying and developing scalable revenue-generating business opportunities across emerging technology sectors, with a strategic emphasis on artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital platforms.

About TradePro Securities

TradePro and its professionals each have over 25 years of experience and provide personalized custom solutions for traders, investors, and private companies. Our execution team provides seamless access to the US markets, market makers, and dark pools, offering solutions for high-touch execution to no-touch, fully automated API solutions. Our Private Placement team offers selective, discreet professional capital raising services. Learn more at .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

​This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "future," or similar expressions. These statements, including those regarding the closing of the Reg A offering, securing private lender financing, pending and future acquisitions of app-based companies, future profitability, and plans to uplist to a senior exchange, are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, the company's ability to successfully negotiate and close private financing or acquisitions, and general economic conditions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

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