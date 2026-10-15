Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Heard)
Managers' transactions
15 October 2026 at 17:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heard, David
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 176608/4/4
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Transaction date: 2026-10-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 35110 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 35110 Volume weighted average price: N/A
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About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
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Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Nokia
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