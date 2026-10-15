Building Collapses In Varanasi Due To Firecracker Explosion, Two Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 15 (IANS) A massive explosion triggered the collapse of a two-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday, leaving two people injured and a woman trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident took place in the Paigambarpur area under the Sarnath police station area of Varanasi.

According to preliminary information, an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit was operating inside the house. The explosion is suspected to have occurred due to highly inflammable materials on the premises.

Two people were injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital for treatment, while efforts are underway to rescue a woman trapped under the rubble.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Rajesh Pandey said: "Information was received at 5 p.m. that a two-storey building had collapsed. Upon reaching the spot, we found firecrackers scattered around the place, so it is being considered that the incident took place due to the explosion of firecrackers."

He said that according to locals, a woman is trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is currently underway to pull her out.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite relief operations, NDTV reported.

Further, CM Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured. The officials have also been directed to contact the families of the injured and provide them with all possible assistance.

In August, eleven people were killed, and five others suffered serious injuries after an explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage facility in Chilla Shahbazi village, under the Pipri police station area in UP's Kaushambi.

The UP government had then announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for three absconding suspects wanted in connection with the blast.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three absconding accused - Shakeel, Kahaksha Bano, and Adil, said an official statement.

Earlier, as part of action against the accused in the firecracker factory explosion, the police arrested the main accused, Naushad, following an encounter on the Terah Mile-Syed Sarawan road in the Charwa police station area, an official said.