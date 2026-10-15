Infocon Systems Wins The Fall 2026 Leader Award From Sourceforge

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 9:21 am - At Infocon Systems, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2026 Leader Award. For more than 35 years, we've focused on helping businesses simplify EDI and automate their B2B transactions.

Infocon Systems, a leading cloud-based EDI and API provider, announced today that it has been awarded the Fall 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website, with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. The SourceForge Leader Award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews, placing them among the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Fall 2026 Leaders,” said Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge. Infocon Systems showed that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by their large amount of outstanding user reviews.”

To win the Fall 2026 Leader Award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge. This recognition highlights the quality that Infocon Systems delivers to its customers.

“At Infocon Systems, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2026 Leader Award. For more than 35 years, we've focused on helping businesses simplify EDI and automate their B2B transactions. We're proud to see our customers recognize the value of our EDI solutions, service, and support through their reviews. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in Infocon Systems and the dedication of our team.”

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 100,000 B2B software products across 4,000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

About Infocon Systems

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Infocon Systems is a cloud-based EDI and API provider helping businesses automate and manage B2B transactions with retailers, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs, and other trading partners.

With more than 35 years of EDI experience, Infocon provides fully managed EDI services, including trading partner onboarding, mapping, testing, integration, monitoring, compliance, and ongoing support. The company serves businesses across industries including retail, grocery, manufacturing, automotive, transportation, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and more.

Infocon Systems integrates with leading ERP, ecommerce, accounting, and business platforms and supports a wide range of EDI standards and communication methods, helping businesses streamline transactions and simplify their EDI operations.