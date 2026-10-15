Incity Cash For Scrap Cars Launches Same-Day Scrap Car Removal In Calgary

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 9:25 am - Incity Cash for Scrap Cars now offers faster same-day scrap car removal in Calgary and nearby communities.

CALGARY, Alberta – 13th October, 2026 – Incity Cash for Scrap Cars is happy to bring its new same-day scrap car removal in Calgary. This service makes it easier for people to sell old, damaged, or unwanted vehicles. Customers can receive a free quote, free towing, and cash on the same day.

Same-Day Service Makes Car Removal Easy

Many people have old or broken vehicles taking up space. Some no longer run, while others cost too much to repair.

The new same-day service helps customers remove these vehicles quickly. Instead of waiting for days, they can book a pickup and get paid on the same day.

Simple Steps to Sell Your Scrap Car

The process is quick and easy.

Get a Free Quote

Call or contact the team online and share your vehicle details.

Accept the Cash Offer

Receive a fair cash offer with no hidden fees.

Schedule Same-Day Pickup

Choose a pickup time that works for you.

Enjoy Free Towing

The team removes the vehicle at no extra cost.

Get Instant Cash

Receive cash when the vehicle is picked up.

Many Types of Vehicles Are Accepted

Incity Cash for Scrap Cars buys almost every type of vehicle, including:

Scrap cars

Junk cars

Old cars

Damaged vehicles

Accident cars

Flood-damaged cars

Non-running vehicles

SUVs

Pickup trucks

Vans

High-mileage vehicles

Helping Calgary Recycle More Vehicles

Old vehicles contain metal, batteries, tires, and fluids that should be handled safely. Incity Cash for Scrap Cars works to recycle vehicles in a responsible way.

Useful parts are retrieved, metal is recycled, and harmful materials are disposed of properly. This reduces waste and protects the environment.

Serving Calgary and Nearby Communities

The same-day scrap car removal in Calgary is available in:

Calgary

Airdrie

Chestermere

Okotoks

Cochrane

High River

Strathmore

Balzac

Rocky View County

A Better Experience for Vehicle Owners

Customers can enjoy many benefits, including:

Same-day pickup

Free towing

Instant cash offers

No hidden charges

Fast paperwork

Friendly customer service

Eco-friendly vehicle recycling

Vehicles accepted in almost any condition

"We know people want a fast and simple way to remove unwanted vehicles," said a reliable spokesperson for Incity Cash for Scrap Cars. "Our latest same-day scrap car removal helps customers get cash quickly while making sure every vehicle is recycled in a sustainable and safe way."

About Incity Cash for Scrap Cars

Incity Cash for Scrap Cars is a trusted local company serving Calgary and nearby communities. The company provides Cash for Cars, Cash for Scrap Cars, Junk Car Removal, Free Towing, Scrap Car Removal, Car Recycling, and Cash for Unwanted Vehicles. Its goal is to make selling unwanted vehicles fast, easy, and hassle-free while supporting responsible vehicle recycling.

Media Contact

Company Name: Incity Cash for Scrap Cars

Website:

Phone: +1 (403) 835-7218

Email:...

Address: 3828 15a St SE #2, Calgary, AB T2G 3N7, Canada