Alpha Controls Selected As Third-Party Calibration Partner For Fertitech Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership expands Alpha Controls' role as a third-party calibration resource for specialized instrumentation.

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with FertiTech Canada Inc., with Alpha Controls selected as the company's third-party calibration provider for Nilotech temperature probes.

The partnership represents another step forward in the continued growth of Alpha Controls' calibration services and reflects the confidence manufacturers and technology providers place in Alpha Controls to deliver reliable, professional calibration services directly to their customers.

As part of the partnership, customers using Nilotech temperature probes will be directed to Alpha Controls for calibration services. FertiTech Canada will continue to provide customers with Nilotech equipment, technical support, and in-house gas sensor calibration.

"We're incredibly proud to be trusted by FertiTech to support their customers," said Marc Brand, VP – Sales & Service at Alpha Controls & Instrumentation. "When another company trusts you to look after their customers, that's a pretty meaningful endorsement. It speaks to the confidence they have in our technical expertise, our people, and the level of service we provide."

The FertiTech partnership adds to Alpha Controls' growing role as a third-party calibration resource for organizations looking to provide their customers with access to specialized calibration expertise and services.

As Alpha Controls continues to expand its calibration capabilities and customer base, partnerships such as this reinforce the company's position as a trusted calibration partner for businesses that require accurate, documented, and reliable measurement equipment.

About Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc.

Founded in 1979, Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. is a Canadian, family-owned and operated provider of instrumentation, calibration, validation, and technical solutions for regulated and industrial markets across North America. As Your Precision Partner, Alpha Controls combines decades of industry expertise with a customer-first approach to support organizations in achieving accurate measurements and meeting critical compliance requirements.

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas detection, level, flow, and many other critical measurement applications. Its services include ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration through A2LA, validation services, equipment repair, and expert technical support.

Serving industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, water and wastewater, chemical, power, and HVAC, Alpha Controls is committed to delivering the technical expertise, responsiveness, and personalized service customers have trusted for more than 45 years.

For more information, visit .

About FertiTech Canada Inc.

Founded in 2014, FertiTech Canada Inc. provides specialized equipment, technology, and technical support to IVF laboratories and fertility clinics across Canada. Representing more than 25 international suppliers, FertiTech connects Canadian IVF professionals with innovative technologies and solutions from around the world. Built on strong relationships with customers, laboratory teams, and technology partners, FertiTech supports clients throughout the equipment lifecycle, from product selection and installation to service and ongoing technical support.

CONTACT: Media Contact Tara Vincar Director of Marketing Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc....