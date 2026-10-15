'You Made 140 Cr People Proud': PM Modi Praises India's Asian Games Participants

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's Asian Games athletes for a strong performance at the recently concluded Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan.

PM Modi heaped praise on the athletes for making the entire nation proud, telling them that true success lies in enhancing the glory of the Tricolour. "It gives me a lot of energy to be among all of you. It is not an ordinary thing to meet so many medal winners together. It is a very pleasant feeling.

"All of you, young athletes, are an example of this: when a person's passion changes towards winning, it not only brings medals, but it also brings a smile on one's face. And the country shines," Modi said during his address at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, where he met the Asian Games athletes.

"You have given 140 crore people of the country a chance to be proud of themselves. Because the greatest success, and if there is any success, is to enhance the glory of the Tiranga. You have enhanced the glory of the Tiranga.

"You have increased the pride of the Tiranga. And that is why your success is not only yours; it is the success of crores of citizens of the country. On behalf of all the citizens of the country, I would like to congratulate all of you once again," he added.

PM Modi also hailed the Indian athletes for bringing medals in such sports where the nation had not previously won a medal.

"Today, India has also won medals in such sports in which we had never won a medal in the history of Asian Games. Mixed Martial Arts, Soft Tennis, and some competitions of Sailing are such disciplines in which our athletes have won a medal for the first time and created a new history," he added.

The Prime Minister also asked the athletes to visit the school children of their city and villages and inspire the children to take up sports. "Therefore, I would like to request you to give some time to those children who are dreaming of moving forward like you. You have to make their dreams come true with your sweat. Success comes only then.

"Whenever you get a chance, meet your village and city children. Go to different schools. Go to the fields where you started playing. Your experience can be very useful to those children. It is possible that a small thing from you can encourage a child to move forward in sports," he added.