U.S. Workers Are Healthier, But Less Financially Secure, WTW Research Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial pressure is increasingly shaping health decisions, retirement confidence and workforce performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. employees say they are in better physical health, handle stress better and feel less isolated than they did before the pandemic in 2019. Their sense of financial security has gone the opposite direction, according to the 2026 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey (GBAS) from WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

Since 2019, the share of U.S. employees who report they are physically thriving has risen from 54% to 64%. Those who report they are emotionally balanced rose from 46% to 50%, and those who are socially connected from 41% to 43%. Financial security fell from 46% to 36%, its lowest level in seven years.

The findings point to a new challenge: ensuring that investment is directed toward the support employees need most.

Employers have expanded benefits choice since 2019, and employees understand their benefits better than they did. Financial pressure is now shaping whether employees seek care, how confident they feel about retirement and how well they perform at work. For employers, the response lies in program design: making coverage affordable and building resilience for employees under financial strain.

“What stands out is how opposite financial security moved to everything else,” said Courtney Stubblefield, Strategy & Specialty Leader, Health & Benefits, WTW.“Employees report being healthier, steadier and less isolated than they were in 2019. Money is the one place that progress did not follow, and it is the area employees now tell us they need the most help with. A competitive benefits program can no longer simply offer more; it must create greater security where employees feel the most pressure.”

Mid-career employees are carrying the greatest financial strain.

Employees who feel least financially secure are not those just beginning their careers or nearing retirement. They are in their 40s. Among U.S. employees:



30% of those in their 40s are financially secure, against 50% of those 60 and older

41% of people in their 40s delayed or skipped doctor visits last year due to money worries, the highest among ages and almost double the 21% of employees 60 and older 70% of those in their 40s and 50s expect a worse retirement than their parents had, against 54% of those 60 and older



Financial strain is reshaping workforce outcomes.

Cost now shapes whether employees get care at all. Across all ages, nearly a third of U.S. employees put off or skipped a medical or dental appointment in the past year for that reason.

Financial strain does not remain outside the workplace; it shows up in employee health, lost productive time and retirement preparedness. U.S. employees under high financial distress are burned out at more than twice the rate of those under low stress: 46% versus 21%. They also lose 23.6 days to absence and presenteeism, against 11.7 days lost by their peers reporting low financial distress. Nearly half (48%) are off track on their retirement savings, compared to 10% of the low-distress group, and 17% hold a second job compared to 5%.

“Employees should not have to choose between getting care today and being secure tomorrow, yet many are making that tradeoff,” Stubblefield said.“Financial wellbeing is not a standalone program off to the side. Benefits must be designed to reduce the toll financial distress takes on absence, health outcomes and retirement readiness.”

Core benefits matter most as costs rise

Asked what their employer should improve, U.S. employees rank improving core benefits first, ahead of choice, cost information, digital access and education. Asked which benefits matter most to them, they name healthcare, retirement, paid leave, mental health support, and disability and income protection.

Employers have made significant progress in helping employees understand and navigate their benefits. Since 2019, the share of U.S. employees with significant benefits choice has risen from 54% to 71%, while three in four rate their employer's benefits communication as effective, and the same share can reach all their benefits on a single website. These gains reflect substantial employer investment in the benefits experience. As costs continue to rise, the challenge for employers is finding creative ways to maximize the value of those investments while strengthening the core programs employees rely on most during key life events such as a diagnosis, a new child, or approaching retirement.

Retirement confidence is shaped by today's finances.

Roughly two in three U.S. employees (65%) expect to be worse off in retirement than their parents' generation, and 47% say healthcare costs are a barrier to saving for it. And the current economic environment is having an effect, as 57% of older employees report rising cost of living being their top concern heading into retirement.

“Retirement confidence is being influenced by what is happening in employees' finances right now as they know they are increasingly responsible to manage their financial security in retirement,” said Beth Ashmore, Managing Director, Retirement, WTW.“Employees are open to support from their employers, both for help around how to save for retirement, but also as they are making their plans for retirement. Employers today need to leverage the value of their investment in retirement plans by focusing on support their plans can provide employees transitioning to retirement.”

The complete findings are available in the WTW 2026 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey flagship report.

About the survey

The WTW Global Benefits Attitudes Survey has been conducted every two years since 2013. The 2026 wave is based on responses from 41,000 employees across 31 markets, including 6,000 in the United States. U.S. figures are based on full-time employees. Fieldwork was conducted between February and May 2026, and results are weighted to be representative of each market.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success, and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

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