The Edge Negotiation Group Launches Deal Advisor, Bringing AI-Powered Strategic Guidance Into Live Negotiations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI technology completes an integrated negotiation ecosystem connecting professional training, strategic planning, realistic practice, and real-time execution

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge Negotiation Group, LLC announced the launch of Deal Advisor, an AI-powered negotiation assistant that delivers private, on-demand strategic guidance during live business negotiations conducted through Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

Built on the company's DealGPT technology, Deal Advisor represents the latest step in The Edge Negotiation Group's mission to close the gap between learning negotiation skills and successfully applying them in real-world situations.

"Traditional negotiation training prepares you for the negotiation, but you're still on your own when the pressure is on," said Andrew Boughton, founder of The Edge Negotiation Group. "Deal Advisor changes that by bringing strategic guidance directly to the front lines, precisely when negotiators need it most."

How Deal Advisor Works

Launched through DealGPT, Deal Advisor joins online meetings as a visible AI notetaker using Recall.ai technology. A separate interface displays the live conversation transcript, allowing users to request strategic guidance at any point during the negotiation.

Deal Advisor analyzes counterparty language, identifies negotiation tactics, highlights opportunities, and recommends potential responses. Its advice appears privately on the user's screen, not in the shared meeting.

Users can also upload their Deal Maker negotiation plan, allowing recommendations to incorporate previously established objectives, planned questions, and strategic moves.

Meeting participants should be informed of the AI notetaker, and appropriate consent must be obtained.

A Complete Negotiation Development Ecosystem







With Deal Advisor, The Edge Negotiation Group now connects four critical stages of negotiation performance:



LEARN - The Ultimate Negotiator: Build foundational negotiation skills through instructor-led training and proven methodologies.

PLAN - Deal Maker: Develop structured negotiation strategies, objectives, questions, and planned moves.

PRACTICE - Deal/Spar: Rehearse realistic negotiations with AI-powered counterparts and receive performance feedback. EXECUTE - Deal Advisor: Receive private, situation-specific strategic guidance during live negotiations.

This integrated approach extends negotiation development beyond traditional workshops, connecting preparation and practice with the conversations where commercial decisions are actually made.

"The ultimate measure of negotiation training isn't what participants remember in the classroom. It's what they accomplish at the negotiating table," Boughton added. "We're connecting the entire process, from developing skills to executing strategies when the stakes are real."

Deal Advisor is currently accessible through the company's DealGPT application at .

About The Edge Negotiation Group

Founded in 2009, The Edge Negotiation Group, LLC provides commercial negotiation training, strategic consulting, and AI-powered negotiation tools to organizations worldwide.

Website:

Contact:

Andrew Boughton

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at