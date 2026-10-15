Ultrobotix Begins Working With A Food Manufacturer To Explore Humanoid Robotic Solutions For Production-Line Tasks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Potential factory-floor pilot could open new opportunities for AI-powered robotics across Israel's food manufacturing industry

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrobotix Ltd. (CSE: UBTX) (the "Company") announced today that it has begun working with an Israeli food manufacturing company to identify and evaluate suitable humanoid and other robotic technologies for potential applications in food production operations.

The initiative provides Ultrobotix with an opportunity to explore how robotic technologies may address operational challenges in food manufacturing, particularly labor-intensive production processes and tasks requiring repetitive manual work.

As part of the exploratory initiative, the manufacturing facility could potentially serve as a pilot site for evaluating robotic systems and assessing their suitability for selected production-line tasks currently performed by employees.

Any potential pilot would be subject to further technical assessments and agreement between the parties.

Potential Opportunity Beyond a Single Manufacturing Facility

The proposed collaboration is intended to examine not only the capabilities of individual robotic systems but also the practical requirements associated with introducing robotic technologies into existing manufacturing operations.

Potential areas of evaluation include integration with production equipment, food safety, workplace safety, operational reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Information obtained from such evaluations, if undertaken, could assist Ultrobotix in assessing the suitability of similar robotic solutions for other food manufacturers facing comparable operational challenges.

In connection with its existing relationship with AIBotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT), a company focused on AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation, Ultrobotix expects to receive support in identifying potential robotic technologies and suppliers and evaluating solutions against the operational requirements of food manufacturing facilities.

The Humanoid Robots under consideration would be supplied by third-party robotics manufacturers.

Exploring Humanoid Robotics for Food Manufacturing Applications

Humanoid robotics is an emerging area of industrial automation, particularly in environments where certain production processes continue to rely on human labor.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, which are generally designed for fixed and specialized operations, humanoid robots are being developed to perform a broader range of tasks in environments originally designed for people.

However, the suitability of humanoid robots for specific food manufacturing applications remains subject to technical evaluation, operational testing, safety requirements, and economic feasibility.

Current Stage of Evaluation

Ultrobotix is currently in the initial stage of gathering operational information and mapping the food manufacturer's specific production-line requirements. The objective is to identify and evaluate suitable humanoid robotic technologies that could potentially perform selected tasks currently carried out by production-line employees.

This process includes assessing the nature of the required tasks, operational conditions, and technical requirements to determine whether available humanoid robotic solutions could meet the manufacturer's needs.

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics, commented:

"The potential for robotics extends beyond delivering food to a table. It also includes exploring how robotic technologies could support food production."

"We believe humanoid robotics may offer new opportunities for industrial automation. Our collaboration with Ultrobotix provides an opportunity to evaluate potential applications within the food manufacturing sector, where technical performance, safety, reliability, and economic considerations will determine whether these technologies can provide practical solutions."

"Should the proposed evaluations advance and demonstrate satisfactory results, the experience could help identify potential applications for robotic technologies at other food manufacturing facilities in Israel and potentially additional markets."

AIBotics' anticipated involvement builds on its existing relationship with Ultrobotix and its broader strategy of identifying and evaluating robotic technologies for commercial and industrial applications.

The initiative remains at an exploratory stage. There can be no assurance that any proposed robotic systems will be purchased or deployed, or that the activities described will result in commercial agreements or revenue for Ultrobotix or AIBotics.

Yoav Bar Joseph, CEO of Ultrobotix, commented:

“Labor shortages continue to pose significant challenges for food manufacturers, creating a growing need for innovative automation solutions.

At Ultrobotix, we have begun working with an Israeli food manufacturer to identify and evaluate humanoid and other robotic technologies for potential use in selected labor-intensive tasks on production lines.

Through our relationship with AIBotics, we aim to identify and evaluate robotic solutions that could help food manufacturers improve operational efficiency and address labor-related challenges.

We believe this initiative could provide valuable insights into the practical applications of humanoid robotics and potentially create opportunities to explore similar solutions with other food manufacturers across Israel.”

Nature of the Collaboration

The exploratory collaboration is between Ultrobotix and an Israeli food manufacturer.

AIBotics is not a party to the collaboration between Ultrobotix and the food manufacturer. Its anticipated involvement, through its existing relationship with Ultrobotix, is expected to focus on assisting in the identification and evaluation of potential third-party robotic technologies and suppliers.

The cooperation between Ultrobotix and the food manufacturer is non-binding. No purchase, installation, or commercial deployment of robotic equipment has been agreed upon or is assured.

Any potential pilot project or future commercial arrangement would be subject to satisfactory technical and economic assessments and the execution of definitive agreements.

There can be no assurance that any pilot project will begin, that robotic technologies will be successfully implemented, or that the initiative will result in commercial agreements or revenue for Ultrobotix or any other participant.

About AIBotics, Inc.

AIBotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT) focuses on AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions designed to address operational requirements across commercial and industrial markets. The Company's activities include service robotics, robotics-as-a-service offerings, and the exploration of emerging humanoid robotic technologies. Through relationships with robotics manufacturers, including KEENON Robotics, AIBotics seeks to support the selection, deployment, and operation of intelligent robotic systems.

For more information, visit

About Ultrobotix Ltd.

Ultrobotix Ltd. is a food technology company focused on the development of innovative food and beverage products. The Company is developing an AI agent designed to assist food scientists, technologists, chefs, and product developers in the creation and optimization of food and beverage formulations. The agent is being developed to autonomously analyze ingredient functionality, nutritional targets, sensory profiles, regulatory requirements, and manufacturing parameters in order to generate and optimize product formulations. The Company has also established a division focused on robotics solutions through collaborations with third-party manufacturers of existing technologies. This division is intended to leverage the Company's existing relationships within the food, hospitality, and service industries and is engaged in the marketing and commercialization of robotic technology solutions designed to support automation, operational efficiency, and scalable service delivery across these environments.

On behalf of Ultrobotix:

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO

Email:...

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements.

Generally, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential future operations of Ultrobotix Ltd. ("Ultrobotix" or the "Company"); the anticipated benefits of its exploratory collaboration with an Israeli food manufacturer; the anticipated involvement of AIBotics in supporting the identification and evaluation of potential robotic technologies and suppliers; the identification and evaluation of humanoid and other robotic technologies for food manufacturing applications; the potential introduction of robotic solutions into food production facilities; the possible development and implementation of pilot projects; the potential to enter into future commercial agreements; and the potential expansion of the Company's robotics activities within Israel's food manufacturing industry.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as at the date hereof, including assumptions that Ultrobotix will have or be able to obtain the necessary financial and operational resources to pursue its robotics activities; that suitable robotic technologies and suppliers may be available; that the Company will be able to continue gathering operational information and assessing the food manufacturer's production-line requirements; that its existing relationship with AIBotics will support the identification and evaluation of potential robotic solutions; that the demand for robotic automation solutions within the food manufacturing industry will develop in accordance with management's expectations; and that the Company may be able to identify commercially viable opportunities.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's current estimates, expectations and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ultrobotix to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements.

These risks include, but are not limited to: the preliminary and exploratory nature of the proposed activities; the non-binding nature of the understanding with the Israeli food manufacturer; the absence of binding commitments for the purchase, installation or deployment of robotic equipment; the possibility that suitable humanoid or other robotic technologies may not be identified or may not meet the operational requirements of the food manufacturer; technical, operational, safety and regulatory challenges associated with introducing robotic technologies into food manufacturing environments; the availability of financial and operational resources; reliance on third-party technology providers and manufacturers; the possibility that proposed evaluations or pilot projects may not proceed or achieve satisfactory results; the inability to secure definitive commercial agreements; and other risk factors described in Ultrobotix's public disclosure documents filed on its SEDAR+ profile at

There can be no assurance that suitable robotic technologies will be identified, that any proposed robotic evaluation or pilot project will proceed, that any robotic systems will be purchased, installed or commercially deployed, or that the activities described in this news release will result in commercial agreements, business expansion or revenue for the Company.

Although Ultrobotix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof, and Ultrobotix disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or circumstances.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.