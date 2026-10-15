NEOX Networks Doubles Packetgrizzly Capture-To-Disk Performance To 200Gbps

New PacketGrizzly Lite Delivers Sustained, Lossless 200Gbps Full-Packet Capture for Network Forensics, Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Observability

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEOX Networks, a provider of Unified Network Visibility solutions for IT and OT Observability and Security, today announced a major performance upgrade to its PacketGrizzly Lite packet capture appliance, doubling sustained capture-to-disk performance from 100Gbps to 200Gbps.The new PacketGrizzly Lite enables organizations to continuously capture and retain full-fidelity network traffic at up to 200Gbps without packet loss, helping security, network operations, and infrastructure teams investigate incidents, troubleshoot performance problems, preserve forensic evidence, and maintain visibility across increasingly high-speed enterprise and service-provider environments.The performance increase places PacketGrizzly among a relatively small class of commercially available packet capture platforms designed for sustained 200Gbps capture-to-disk workloads. With enterprise NVMe storage configurations ranging from approximately 92TB to 737TB, FPGA-accelerated packet processing, nanosecond-accurate timestamping, and native PCAP/PCAPNG support, PacketGrizzly combines high-speed recording with the storage capacity and workflow flexibility required for extended forensic analysis.“As networks move beyond 100Gbps, visibility infrastructure has to keep pace without forcing security and operations teams to sacrifice packet fidelity or retention,” said Timur Ozcan, CEO NEOX Networks.“Doubling PacketGrizzly's sustained capture-to-disk performance to 200Gbps gives customers the ability to preserve complete network evidence at significantly higher speeds while continuing to use the forensic, security, and analysis tools they already rely on.”Raising the Performance Bar for Full-Packet VisibilityAs enterprise networks, data centers, AI infrastructure, financial environments, cloud interconnects, and service-provider networks continue to increase in bandwidth, traditional packet capture systems can become a bottleneck. PacketGrizzly Lite is engineered to address these environments with continuous, lossless 200Gbps full-packet capture-to-disk, supported by high-speed interfaces and FPGA-accelerated traffic processing. Rather than relying only on short bursts of high-speed capture, PacketGrizzly is designed for sustained recording, preserving historical traffic so teams can investigate what happened before, during, and after an incident.Key Applications. Cybersecurity and Incident Response: Retain complete packet-level evidence for retrospective threat hunting, breach investigation, malware analysis, lateral-movement investigation, and incident reconstruction.. Network Forensics: Reconstruct communications and examine the exact network activity associated with an outage, security event, or anomalous behavior.. High-Speed Network Troubleshooting: Investigate latency, packet loss, application behavior, microbursts, and difficult intermittent issues using packet-level evidence rather than summarized telemetry alone.. Financial Services and Latency-Sensitive Environments: Use high-fidelity packet capture and precise timestamping to investigate time-sensitive transactions and infrastructure behavior.. AI and High-Performance Data Centers: Maintain visibility as east-west traffic and infrastructure bandwidth increase without introducing a monitoring bottleneck.. Compliance and Evidence Retention: Support forensic investigations, audit readiness, regulated workflows, and data-retention requirements where detailed historical evidence is required.. Service Provider and Large Enterprise Networks: Consolidate monitoring workloads that might otherwise require multiple lower-performance capture appliances.More Performance, More Retention, Greater Investigation FlexibilityPacketGrizzly Lite combines high-speed capture with capabilities designed to improve capture efficiency and accelerate investigation, including:. Sustained, lossless 200Gbps capture-to-disk. Up to approximately 737TB of integrated NVMe flash storage. High-speed 100G connectivity for multi-100G capture environments. FPGA-based packet filtering and traffic optimization. FPGA-based deduplication. Dynamic packet slicing. Nanosecond-accurate hardware timestamping. Large hardware capture buffering for microburst protection. Native PCAP and PCAPNG support. Compatibility with Wireshark, tcpdump, Zeek, SIEM platforms, and other third-party analysis tools. Redundant, hot-swappable power supplies for continuous enterprise operationThe platform's ability to filter, deduplicate, and selectively slice packets at the capture layer can also help organizations extend effective storage retention while preserving the traffic most relevant to security and operational investigations.Designed for Existing Security and Network Operations Workflows.PacketGrizzly does not require organizations to replace their existing analysis ecosystem. Captured network traffic can be exported in industry-standard PCAP and PCAPNG formats for investigation in familiar tools such as Wireshark and tcpdump, behavioral analysis with Zeek, or correlation within SIEM and other security platforms. This allows PacketGrizzly to operate as a high-performance network evidence layer supporting existing SOC, NetOps, incident-response, and forensic workflows.Strengthening NEOX's Position in High-Performance Packet CaptureThe move to 200Gbps significantly expands NEOX's ability to compete in the highest-performance segment of the packet-capture market. NEOX positions PacketGrizzly among the performance leaders in sustained full-packet capture by combining high capture speed, scalable NVMe storage, FPGA-based traffic optimization, open PCAP workflows, and configurations designed for both network operations and cybersecurity use cases.“For customers operating high-speed, mission-critical networks, complete packet visibility is becoming essential to both operational resilience and cybersecurity,” said Nadeem Zahid, COO North America, NEOX Networks.“With PacketGrizzly at 200Gbps, NEOX is giving enterprises a high-performance platform that can capture, retain, and investigate full-fidelity network traffic at the scale modern environments demand.”AvailabilityPacketGrizzly Lite 200G configurations are available with integrated storage options of approximately 92TB, 184TB, 368TB, and 737TB, with additional configurations available upon request.Explore more: packetgrizzly-packet-capture-appliance/About NEOX NetworksNEOX Networks provides Next Generation Network Visibility for IT and OT observability and security. NEOX solutions help organizations strengthen cybersecurity, improve hybrid-cloud and infrastructure observability, and maintain business continuity by integrating network intelligence with real-time data-in-motion.

Nadeem ZAHID

NEOX Networks

+1 408-850-7201

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NEOX Networks Doubles PacketGrizzly Capture-to-Disk Performance to 200Gbps News Provided By NEOX Networks October 15, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications...



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