Goldhaven IP Survey Defines Broad Geophysical Target Along Strike Of High-Grade Copper At Three Guardsmen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interpretation outlines a prospective sulphide-bearing horizon with an apparent width exceeding 50 metres and a principal anomaly that may thicken at depth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to report interpretation results from the 2026 induced polarization ("IP") survey completed at its Three Guardsmen Project. The results define a broad geophysical horizon characterized by moderate chargeability and moderate-to-low resistivity that is interpreted as prospective for disseminated sulphide mineralization and is spatially aligned with previously reported high-grade copper-bearing skarn samples.

Highlights



All three completed IP lines detected a moderately chargeable, moderate-to-low resistivity horizon interpreted as prospective for disseminated sulphide mineralization.

Cross-sections and depth inversions indicate the interpreted horizon has an apparent width of more than 50 metres, with an approximate strike and dip of 060/30 to the southwest.

The interpreted near-surface trend is on strike with numerous 2025 grab samples grading greater than 2% Cu, including three samples above 12% Cu and a previously reported high of 15.85% Cu.

The 250-metre inversion indicates the main anomaly may thicken at depth, while a second deeper anomaly is also present farther north of the principal target area. The combination of Fe-Cu-Mo mineralization, magnetite-bearing skarn and the geophysical response strengthens the Company's working model for a larger hydrothermal system and provides a clear basis for follow-up targeting.



CEO Commentary

“These IP results give us the first subsurface geophysical evidence that the high-grade copper mineralization we identified at surface may be associated with a broader and more continuous sulphide-bearing system. The fact that the interpreted horizon extends across all three survey lines, exceeds 50 metres in apparent width and appears to broaden at depth is an important advancement in our understanding of Three Guardsmen. We now have a much clearer framework for prioritizing the next phase of exploration and evaluating the potential source of the copper-rich skarn mineralization,” commented Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven.

IP Survey Results



The 2026 IP program comprised three overlapping survey lines oriented northwest-southeast across the principal target area. Despite difficult terrain and access constraints, each line detected a similar geophysical horizon characterized by moderate chargeability and moderate-to-low resistivity.

Chargeability measures the ability of subsurface materials to retain an electrical charge after an applied current is removed, while resistivity measures resistance to electrical current. In combination, a chargeable and relatively conductive response can be consistent with disseminated sulphide mineralization, although geophysical responses are not unique and require geological follow-up.

Interpretation of the cross-sections and inversion models indicates the prospective horizon has an apparent width exceeding 50 metres and an approximate strike and dip of 060/30 to the southwest. Importantly, the interpreted trend is on strike with numerous high-grade copper grab samples collected during the Company's 2025 field program.









Figure 1. Approximately 50 m depth inversion of resistivity data over the 2026 IP survey area. The interpreted prospective horizon trends along strike from previously reported high-grade copper grab samples.

High-Grade Surface Mineralization Supports the Target

The interpreted geophysical horizon is spatially associated with the broader mineralized trend identified from surface sampling. Previously reported 2025 grab samples returned copper values of 15.85% Cu, 12.75% Cu and 12.65% Cu, with 25 grab samples returning greater than 1% Cu. Mineralized samples contain visible chalcopyrite, bornite and magnetite and occur within sulphide-rich skarn pods.

Several samples from these skarn occurrences also returned elevated iron values, reaching the upper analytical detection limit of 50% Fe, defining an Fe-Cu assemblage along strike from the geophysical anomaly. Samples farther north include moderate copper values of up to approximately 2,000 ppm Cu and molybdenum values of up to approximately 9,000 ppm Mo associated with visible molybdenite.

Anomaly Appears to Strengthen at Depth

The deeper inversion model at approximately 250 metres depth indicates that the principal anomaly may broaden or thicken with depth. A second anomaly is also evident farther north of the main target, although this feature is less constrained and has not been ground-truthed by surface sampling. The apparent strengthening of the principal anomaly at depth may reflect an expanding structure or increasing proximity to a heat source; additional work is required to test this interpretation.









Figure 2. Approximately 250 m depth inversion of resistivity data showing the interpreted main anomaly at depth and a second anomaly farther north. High-iron surface samples occur along strike from the principal target area.

Evolving Porphyry-Skarn Exploration Model

The survey results, when integrated with the Company's surface sampling and geological mapping, support the presence of a prospective Fe-Cu-bearing skarn system. GoldHaven's geological team considers the combination of Fe-Cu-Mo mineralization, magnetite-bearing skarn, intrusive rocks and the broad geophysical response to be consistent with a hydrothermal system that warrants further evaluation for a potential intrusive source at depth.

The Company notes that Fe-Cu skarn alteration can occur in association with calc-alkaline porphyry systems, including the Island Copper district in British Columbia. This comparison is geological in nature only; no inference is made that mineralization at Three Guardsmen is comparable in size, grade or economic significance to any other deposit or district.

Next Steps

GoldHaven will integrate the finalized IP interpretation with geological mapping, geochemistry and structural information to refine priority targets for future exploration. Follow-up work will focus on better constraining the geometry and source of the principal anomaly, evaluating the deeper northern anomaly and determining the most effective approach to drill testing the interpreted mineralized system.

About the Three Guardsmen Project

The Three Guardsmen Project comprises approximately 16,234 hectares and is prospective for copper-gold skarn and porphyry-style mineralization. Exploration completed to date has identified numerous copper-bearing skarn occurrences across the property, including multiple high-grade copper samples. GoldHaven believes these occurrences may represent the distal expression of a larger mineralizing system concealed beneath the project area.

Historical Sampling QA/QC

The historical rock sample results referenced in this news release were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 9, 2025. Details regarding sampling procedures, quality assurance and quality control protocols, analytical methods, laboratory information and Qualified Person disclosure are contained in that news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Grab Samples

The grab sample results referenced in this news release are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the property. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on grab sample results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.

Marketing Agreement

Further to the Company's news release dated July 7, 2026 (the“ Previous News Release”), the Company wishes to announce that it has increased the maximum budget under its marketing agreement dated July 6, 2026, with Gold Standard Media, LLC (“ Gold Standard”) by an additional US$500,000 in cash (the“ Additional Fee”) to support a targeted one-month marketing campaign commencing on November 1, 2026, or such other date as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties. The campaign will involve increased financial publishing and digital marketing, including the creation of landing pages, native advertising, email marketing and influencer endorsements.

Gold Standard's services are expected to continue until July 6, 2027, and no securities have been provided to Gold Standard or its principals as compensation. Please refer to the Previous News Release for additional information regarding the engagement.

Gold Standard's principal is Kenneth Ameduri and its business address is 723 W. University Ave., #110-283, Georgetown, TX 78626. Gold Standard can be contacted at ... or through its website at .

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.



GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will",

"expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained copper and precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws, that the Company's interpretation of the IP survey data is reasonable, and that the Company will be able to carry out its planned exploration and marketing activities as currently contemplated.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of copper and precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the CSE, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, the risk that geophysical responses are not unique and that interpreted anomalies may not reflect sulphide or economic mineralization, the risk that surface grab sample results are not representative of mineralization on the property, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:



the interpretation of the 2026 IP survey results, including that the interpreted horizon is prospective for disseminated sulphide mineralization and is spatially associated with the high-grade copper mineralization identified at surface;

the potential for the principal anomaly to broaden or thicken at depth, and the potential significance of the second, deeper anomaly farther north of the principal target area;

the potential for the high-grade surface copper mineralization to be associated with a broader and more continuous sulphide-bearing system, and for the skarn occurrences to represent the distal expression of a larger mineralizing system concealed beneath the project area;

the Company's working exploration model, including the potential for a larger hydrothermal system and an intrusive source at depth;

the Company's plans to integrate the IP interpretation with geological mapping, geochemistry and structural information, refine priority targets, prioritize the next phase of exploration and determine the most effective approach to drill testing; and the timing, scope and conduct of the marketing campaign to be provided by Gold Standard, including its anticipated commencement on November 1, 2026, and the expected continuation of Gold Standard's services until July 6, 2027.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at