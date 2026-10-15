Inseego Corp. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 4, 2026

The financial statements and earnings press release will be made available at investor.inseego.com and will be filed under Inseego's profile on EDGAR at .

The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor relations" section of the Company's website at investor.inseego.com. To access the conference call, dial 1-844-282-4463 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5613.

The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks and an audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call and go through November 18, 2026. To hear a replay of the call, parties in the United States may call 1-855-669-9658 and enter access code 9792023 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego is a global leader in wireless broadband, delivering fast, reliable connectivity to homes, businesses, and people on the move. With the acquisition of Nokia's FastMile fixed wireless access product, Inseego offers one of the industry's broadest cellular broadband portfolios, spanning fixed wireless gateways, mobile hotspots and routers, enterprise and industrial gateways, and cloud-based device, network, and subscriber management software. Backed by decades of wireless engineering expertise across 5G, Wi-Fi, antenna design, and cloud software, Inseego partners with mobile network operators worldwide to deliver connectivity at scale. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Inseego has offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Athens. Learn more at .

©2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860

...