Gujarat: 906 Tonnes Of Pilgrimage Waste Processed Since 2024

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has collected and scientifically managed around 906 metric tonnes of waste generated during major pilgrimages across the state since 2024, reaching more than 1.43 crore devotees through cleanliness drives and environmental awareness campaigns.

The initiative, Swachh Paryavaran Yatra, has covered religious gatherings including the annual Ambaji Padyatra, the Uttarvahini Narmada Parikrama and the Fuldol Mahotsav in Dwarka.

It aims to reduce littering, promote waste segregation and processing, and encourage the use of alternatives to single-use plastics along pilgrimage routes.

During the recently concluded Ambaji Padyatra, the GPCB collected and scientifically managed 38.8 metric tonnes of waste.

The campaign involved the establishment of 300 Seva Kendras and the deployment of 13 vehicles and 90 sanitation workers and field personnel for cleanliness and waste management.

As part of efforts to reduce plastic consumption during the pilgrimage, the board distributed 31,000 compostable bags, 1,500 cloth bags and 4,850 steel bottles.

A bottle-exchange programme also facilitated the collection of 38,466 plastic bottles.

“Environmental awareness was promoted through various public outreach activities to encourage devotees to adopt responsible waste disposal practices and contribute to cleaner pilgrimage routes,” said Minister of State for Forests and Environment, Pravin Mali.

The Ambaji campaign included 70 street plays, two Dayra programmes, the distribution of four lakh awareness bands and more than 50,000 pamphlets.

According to official estimates, the initiative also helped mitigate 27.58 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and save 3.25 lakh kilowatt-hours of energy.

"The board had distributed 31,000 compostable bags, 1,500 cloth bags and 4,850 steel bottles as part of efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastics," Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said.

The GPCB has also expanded its bottle-exchange programme across pilgrimage events since 2024, distributing 15,600 steel bottles and facilitating the collection of more than 1.37 lakh used plastic bottles for recycling and value-added utilisation.

During the 31-day Uttarvahini Narmada Parikrama, which covered a route of approximately 23-24 km, the board deployed 65 sanitation workers and four vehicles to maintain cleanliness and prevent waste from entering the Narmada ecosystem.

The campaign collected and scientifically processed 60 metric tonnes of waste, comprising 15 tonnes of plastic waste and 45 tonnes of biodegradable waste.

Official estimates put the associated reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions at 41 tonnes, with energy savings of approximately 85,000-86,000 kWh.

Public participation was another component of the campaign, with more than one lakh awareness bands carrying the Gujarati message,“These hands will not throw waste”, distributed to encourage devotees not to litter and to dispose of waste responsibly.

The initiative is being implemented under the broader focus on sustainable waste management promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to improve cleanliness and scientific waste management at major pilgrimage sites across the state.