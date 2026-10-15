President Of Iran Set To Visit Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Armenia on Friday (October 15), spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Esmaeil Baghae, said at the press conference in Tehran on Thursday.

This was announced in a statement by the Iranian MFA.

"Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's short visit to Yerevan is for the purpose of attending the 17th summit of heads of state from parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity," he noted.

Baghaei added that, on the sidelines of the summit, the Iranian president is expected to meet with some of the participating heads of state to exchange views.

"Given the damage caused to the environment in Iran and the region, including the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, during U.S. and Israeli military air strikes against Iran, it is significant that Iran is participating in this meeting," he explained.

Baghaei also mentioned that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Baghdad to attend the annual meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, scheduled for October 17–18.