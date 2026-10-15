Zelensky Announces Resumption Of Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky stressed that, at Washington's request, Ukraine had refrained from attacking Russian oil refineries for three days, while Russia continued to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“The ban [on strikes against oil refineries – ed.] is lifted. We've had enough,” the head of state said.

He emphasized that Ukraine had been ready to observe an“energy truce,” but Russia continued to attack Ukrainian businesses and energy facilities. Russian strikes had left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without electricity.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine would agree to halt strikes on Russian oil infrastructure only if the United States provided more missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Commenting on the prospects for restoring relations with Washington following last week's events, the Ukrainian leader stressed that this was not in his hands.

“We did not destroy any relations,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine denies attacking two Russianrefineries during energy truce

As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump said on October 11 that an energy truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine would allegedly take effect on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not known about such an arrangement, while confirming that Ukraine was ready for a truce if Russia also halted attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received the relevant orders following the US President's statement.

On October 14, Zelensky reported that overnight Russia had used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the surrounding region and Kharkiv.