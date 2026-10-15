Krystal Biotech Announces Positive Clinical Data For New Dermatology Program KB113 Demonstrating Broad Basal Cell Carcinoma Regression In Patients With Gorlin Syndrome
|Clinical Regression
|Injected
|Non-Injected
|Overall
|Any clinical regression in lesion size*
|29/36 (80.6%)
|40/47 (85.1%)
|69/83 (83.1%)
|> 50% clinical regression**
|15/36 (41.7%)
|27/47 (57.4%)
|42/83 (50.6%)
|≥ 90% clinical regression
|4/36 (11.1%)
|4/47 (8.5%)
|8/83 (9.6%)
| * Inclusive of lesions with > 50% clinical regression
** Inclusive of lesions with ≥ 90% clinical regression
To further assess clinical regression, one injected lesion from each patient that had achieved at least 90% clinical regression was biopsied. All three biopsied lesions demonstrated histologically confirmed complete response, with no evidence of residual tumor tissue.
Consistent with prior experience in the low dose escalation cohort of OPAL-1, KB113 was well tolerated by all three patients enrolled in the Gorlin Syndrome Pilot Study. All reported adverse events were mild or moderate in severity, transient, and resolved during the study.
“The breadth and depth of responses reported today on landmark lesions located in various parts of the patient's body showcase the systemic immune-activating potential of HSV-1 encoded IL-2 and IL-12 and have exciting implications for Krystal and the many patients we aim to serve,” said Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development at Krystal Biotech.“Leveraging our extensive HSV-1 dataset and clinical experience, we believe there is an opportunity to quickly advance our newly announced program for Gorlin syndrome and further our commitment to patients suffering from skin diseases.”
The Company has initiated discussions with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the advanced clinical development of KB113 for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. The Company will provide an update on its clinical development plans following alignment with the FDA.
A poster summarizing the Gorlin Syndrome Pilot Study results will be presented by study investigator Dr. Guide at the 14th Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA) Annual Conference, October 15-17, 2026 in Alexandria, Virginia. The poster is available to view online on the Investor section of the Company's website.
About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company's first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosures
This press release contains“forward looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs regarding its product candidate, KB113, for the treatment of patients with Gorlin syndrome. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the systemic immune-activating potential of KB113; the potential of KB113 as a treatment for Gorlin syndrome; the Company's plans to continue development of KB113 and its discussions with the FDA regarding the clinical development of KB113; an opportunity to quickly advance the KB113 program for Gorlin syndrome; and the Company's plans to provide an update on its clinical development plans for KB113 following alignment with the FDA. All statements other than historical facts are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials and in regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether results of early clinical trials, including results observed in a small number of patients, will be indicative of the results of later-stage studies; and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company provides this information as of the date of this press release and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
KB113 is an investigational product candidate. The safety and efficacy of KB113 have not been established, and it has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.
CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
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