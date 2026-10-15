R1 Therapeutics To Present Phase 2B Trial-In-Progress Poster For AP306 At ASN Kidney Week 2026



Poster will outline the design of R1's ongoing global Phase 2b trial evaluating AP306 in patients with hyperphosphatemia

AP306 is a potential first-in-class, oral, non-binder small molecule designed to inhibit all three intestinal phosphate transporters Phase 2b trial is enrolling across the US and China, with topline data expected in H1 2027



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 Therapeutics, Inc (“R1”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced the presentation of a trial-in-progress poster highlighting its ongoing global Phase 2b study of AP306 at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, taking place October 21–25, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study (NCT06712654 ) is evaluating the efficacy and safety of AP306, a potential first-in-class pan-phosphate transport inhibitor, in patients with hyperphosphatemia receiving maintenance hemodialysis.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating AP306 for Hyperphosphatemia in Patients Receiving Maintenance Hemodialysis

Publication Number: TH-PO0095

Session: Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders: Clinical Research (PO1102-1)

Date/Time/Location: Thursday 22 October 2026 / 10 AM – 12 PM MDT / Denver, CO

Phosphate binders have been the standard of care for 60 years,1 yet more than 70% of US dialysis patients fail to achieve normal phosphate levels,2 and uncontrolled hyperphosphatemia contributes to cardiovascular disease, bone disease and mortality.3

AP306 is an oral, non-binder small molecule designed to block active phosphate transport by targeting all three key intestinal phosphate transporters: NaPi-IIb, PiT-1 and PiT-2. As the only agent designed to act across all three transporters, AP306 has the potential to provide rapid, effective phosphate lowering while substantially reducing treatment burden. In a Phase 2a trial, AP306 as a monotherapy significantly reduced serum phosphate from baseline at a fraction of the pill burden associated with sevelamer and demonstrated a generally mild, self-limiting tolerability profile.4

Allison Lim, Pharm.D., VP Clinical Development at R1 Therapeutics, commented:“For many people living with hyperphosphatemia and receiving dialysis, controlling phosphate levels remains an unmet clinical challenge which has remained stagnant for many decades. Our Phase 2b study has been designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AP306 across multiple dose regimens and generate the data needed to inform a potential Phase 3 program. Presenting the trial design at ASN Kidney Week is another milestone for R1 and we look forward to engaging with investigators and clinicians working to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical need."

The Phase 2b study is being conducted at clinical sites across the US and in China through R1's global partnership with Alebund Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Limited (HKEX: 09637) (“Alebund”).

For further information:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Isabelle Abdou, Eleanor Cooper

Tel: +44 20 3922 0900

Email: ...

About R1 Therapeutics

R1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of first-in-class therapies for patients with kidney disease. Its lead program, AP306, targets hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, a condition associated with serious bone and cardiovascular complications and poorer outcomes when phosphate remains uncontrolled. AP306 is a first-in-class pan phosphate active transport inhibitor designed to block three key phosphate transporters in the gut, with the potential to deliver rapid and effective phosphate lowering with a significantly reduced treatment burden. R1 has licensed exclusive global rights outside of Greater China to AP306 from Alebund Pharmaceuticals and is advancing a global Phase 2b development program. AP306 was originally discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and subsequently licensed to Alebund Pharmaceuticals in 2021. R1 launched in March 2026 with an oversubscribed $77.5 million Series A financing co-led by Abingworth, DaVita Venture Group, and F-Prime, with participation from Curie.Bio, SNMA Capital and U.S. Renal Care. The round was subsequently expanded to $80.5 million with the addition of Samsara BioCapital. For more information, visit and follow R1 on LinkedIn.

References

Fissel R et al. 2016 Phosphate binder pill burden, patient-reported non-adherence, and mineral bone disorder markers: Findings from the DOPPS. Hemodial Int. 2016 January; 20(1): 38–49. doi:10.1111/hdi.12315United States Renal Data System. 2024. USRDS 2024 Annual Data Report. National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.Ketteler M, Block GA, Evenepoel P, et al. 2017 Executive summary of the 2017 KDIGO Chronic Kidney Disease–Mineral and Bone Disorder (CKD-MBD) Guideline Update: what's changed and why it matters. Kidney Int. 2017;92:26–36Wang L, Zuo L, Shi M, et al. A pan-inhibitor of phosphate transporters AP306 in hemodialysis patients. Kidney Int Rep. 2025;10(4):1143–1151.