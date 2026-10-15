Puroclean Names Breesy Preferred SPAR Partner For AI Software, Lead Capture, And AI Answering

Breesy is a Preferred SPAR Partner in three categories and a Strategic Partner in four additional categories.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breesy, an AI operating platform built for restoration companies, has been named a Preferred Partner in PuroClean's software and vendor management program, SPAR for AI Tools; Lead Capture, Qualification and Follow-Up; and Telephone Answering Service (AI).

Breesy is also a Strategic Partner under SPAR in Data Analytics and Business Intelligence Solutions; Emergency Intake, FNOL, Dispatch and Scheduling; Telephone, Mobile and Office; and Phone Company Provider.

These designations span key parts of a restoration company's workflow, from answering and qualifying incoming calls to managing customer intake, dispatch and communications. Breesy's platform helps restoration teams capture opportunities, coordinate response during catastrophe events and turn business conversations into operational insight. It also integrates with every job management system approved in PuroClean's SPAR program, helping PuroClean Franchise Owners connect captured information with the systems they use to manage work.

“Restoration businesses need tools that make it easier to respond quickly, capture the right information, and keep jobs moving. Breesy brings together AI, lead capture, dispatch, business applications, and communications in a way that can help our Franchise Owners operate more efficiently and better serve their customers,” said C.J. Bailey, VP of Software Management for PuroClean.

“Restoration companies need more than a way to answer calls. They need to capture the opportunity, understand what is happening across the business and get useful information into the workflows their teams rely on,” said Jacob Cleveland, CEO of Breesy.“Our Preferred and Strategic Partner designations reflect the range of ways Breesy supports restoration businesses, from AI-powered intake to business intelligence and communications.”

Jacob Cleveland

Breesy

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PuroClean Names Breesy Preferred SPAR Partner for AI Software, Lead Capture, and AI Answering News Provided By Breesy LLC October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications



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