DOJO / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

DOJO Expands BLAST X: A Fresh New Chapter Inspired by Nature, Introducing Five Autumn Flavours in Germany

15.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, powered by VAPORESSO, is expanding its BLAST X lineup with five new autumn flavours, bringing seasonal freshness inspired by nature to adult consumers across Germany.



Five New Flavours, Inspired by Nature Under the theme Inspired from Nature, the collection brings together five distinctive fruit-inspired profiles, from juicy sweetness to refreshing coolness: * Watermelon Peach – Juicy watermelon meets mellow peach.

* Mix Berries – A vibrant blend of sweet and tangy berries.

* Blackcurrant Ice – Rich blackcurrant with a refreshing icy finish.

* Blueberry Blackberry – A bold combination of juicy dark berries.

* Apple Soda – Crisp apple with a light sparkling sensation. Together, these flavours capture the changing character of autumn while delivering DOJO's signature True Fresh Flavour. True Fresh Flavour, Powered by COREX BLAST Every BLAST X flavour is supported by DOJO's advanced COREX BLAST technology, engineered to deliver consistent heat distribution and reliable flavour performance throughout the vaping experience. The result is Long-Lasting True Fresh Flavour -clear, vivid taste designed to remain consistent from the first puff to the last. BLAST X also features SSS Leak-Resistant Tech, helping minimise unwanted leakage and supporting a cleaner, more reliable everyday experience. Together, COREX BLAST technology and SSS Leak-Resistant Tech provide the technical foundation behind BLAST X: fresh flavour, consistent performance and dependable use. Compact Design, Powerful Performance Beyond flavour, BLAST X features a transparent 10ml pod delivering up to 15,000 puffs, with a simple Click & Vape design for instant use. Its compact, pocket-friendly body houses a 1000mAh battery, while switchable Eco and Power modes and an LED display provide greater flexibility and convenience for everyday use. Bringing BLAST X to Life Across Germany DOJO is bringing BLAST X to adult consumers through four music events across five nights in October and November, connecting flavour discovery with live music and culture. * 9–10 October: BLACKLIST Festival – Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen

* 13 November: Tiakola Tour – Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen

* 14 November: TURK WAVE – Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen

* 26 November: OUT4FAME – TAY G Concert – Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen These events offer adult consumers opportunities to discover DOJO and experience BLAST X in person. The five new flavours will begin rolling out at selected German retailers from late October 2026. For more information, visit DOJO's official website:







View original content to download multimedia: 15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

