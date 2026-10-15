Union Mutual Fund Takes Investor Awareness Campaign 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye' To Mumbai Metro
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 15, 2026: Union Mutual Fund (Union MF), sponsored by Union Bank of India and Daiichi Life Group, Inc., has extended its investor awareness campaign, 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye', to Mumbai Metro through a campaign on Metro Line 1, one of the city's busiest transit corridors.
The initiative marks the next phase of the campaign's outreach, taking its message beyond digital and social media platforms and into the daily commute of Mumbai. The campaign has been displayed across various locations within the Metro train environment, ensuring sustained visibility for commuters travelling between Ghatkopar and Versova.
With lakhs of passengers using the corridor every day, the campaign aims to engage individuals where they spend a significant part of their routine. By integrating the campaign into an everyday urban touchpoint, Union MF seeks to make conversations around informed and disciplined investing more visible, accessible and relatable.
The investor awareness campaign, 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye', is built around a simple thought: investing should be driven by a clear method and long-term discipline rather than guesswork. Through its presence on Mumbai Metro, Union MF aims to expand the reach of this message to a broader audience.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Rajkamal Tiwari, CEO, Union Asset Management Company Private Limited, said:
"Mumbai is a city that thrives on discipline, planning and consistency, values that are equally important when it comes to investing. Through our presence on Mumbai Metro, we are taking the message of 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye' closer to people in their everyday lives. Investor awareness is most effective when it reaches individuals through familiar and relevant touchpoints, and platforms like Mumbai Metro provides one such ideal platform to encourage conversations around informed investing and financial discipline."
The Metro branding complements Union MF's broader investor awareness efforts under the 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye' campaign, which has been delivered through ad film, digital content, social media and on-ground initiatives. By extending the campaign into one of Mumbai's most visible public transit networks, the fund house aims to further strengthen awareness around the importance of adopting a structured and thoughtful approach to investing.
The initiative marks the next phase of the campaign's outreach, taking its message beyond digital and social media platforms and into the daily commute of Mumbai. The campaign has been displayed across various locations within the Metro train environment, ensuring sustained visibility for commuters travelling between Ghatkopar and Versova.
With lakhs of passengers using the corridor every day, the campaign aims to engage individuals where they spend a significant part of their routine. By integrating the campaign into an everyday urban touchpoint, Union MF seeks to make conversations around informed and disciplined investing more visible, accessible and relatable.
The investor awareness campaign, 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye', is built around a simple thought: investing should be driven by a clear method and long-term discipline rather than guesswork. Through its presence on Mumbai Metro, Union MF aims to expand the reach of this message to a broader audience.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Rajkamal Tiwari, CEO, Union Asset Management Company Private Limited, said:
"Mumbai is a city that thrives on discipline, planning and consistency, values that are equally important when it comes to investing. Through our presence on Mumbai Metro, we are taking the message of 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye' closer to people in their everyday lives. Investor awareness is most effective when it reaches individuals through familiar and relevant touchpoints, and platforms like Mumbai Metro provides one such ideal platform to encourage conversations around informed investing and financial discipline."
The Metro branding complements Union MF's broader investor awareness efforts under the 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye' campaign, which has been delivered through ad film, digital content, social media and on-ground initiatives. By extending the campaign into one of Mumbai's most visible public transit networks, the fund house aims to further strengthen awareness around the importance of adopting a structured and thoughtful approach to investing.
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