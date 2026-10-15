Drone Crashes In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District, Five Injured, Three Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said this on Telegra.

According to him, a UAV fell in an open area near a five-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

The building's facade, part of its roof and window glazing were damaged, as were the facades of two nearby three-story residential buildings.

A car is on fire in the courtyard.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Klitschko later reported that five people were injured in the Russian attack.

“Five people were injured in the Pecherskyi district, where an enemy UAV fell into the courtyard of residential buildings. Two of the injured were hospitalized by medics,” Klitschko wrote.

Russian drone attacks inregion leave four injured, homes damaged

As reported by Ukrinform, police bomb disposal experts recovered an unexploded 90-kilogram warhead from a Russian drone that struck the grounds of a private house in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district.