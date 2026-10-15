Starshield Services For Ukraine's Defense Forces Resume Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, sources in the Ministry of Defense said this.

“As of now, Starshield services while in motion have been restored and remain operational. We are confirming this through reports from military units,” a source said.

The Ministry of Defense also assured that it is continuing communications with partners to establish all the reasons for and circumstances surrounding yesterday's restrictions.

Sikorski addresses Musk overrestrictions in Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, the previous day, Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, a technology adviser to the President of Ukraine, said that SpaceX had introduced restrictions overnight on the operating speed of Starlink terminals while in motion, without notifying Ukraine's Defense Forces in advance.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that the restrictions on Starlink detected overnight had complicated the operation of the Defense Forces' unmanned systems, logistics and middle-strike capabilities.

Starshield is SpaceX's specialized military and intelligence program, built on the technology behind its civilian Starlink satellite internet service but developed specifically for the needs of the US government, the Pentagon and American intelligence agencies.