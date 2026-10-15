Miniboss Business School Expands In Baku With Second Location

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

MiniBoss Business School is expanding its presence in Baku, opening enrollment for intensive entrepreneurship courses for children and teenagers at a second location.

The program is now also available at 134 Atatürk Avenue, where students will learn to develop business ideas, create products and brands, understand the fundamentals of marketing and sales, build financial literacy, and work in teams.

Through practical assignments and projects, students will learn to develop their ideas and present their initiatives.

The intensive course covers business fundamentals, budgeting, public relations and marketing, sales, and growth strategies.

Students can present their projects at Startup Forums and national and international entrepreneurship championships, gaining practical experience in an international environment. Students at the new branch will also have the opportunity to participate in these events and showcase their business ideas.

MiniBoss Business School is an international education network with more than 70 branches in 27 countries. Its teaching methodology focuses on helping children aged 6–17 develop their entrepreneurial potential, strengthen leadership skills, and build a business-oriented mindset.

Each academic year, MiniBoss students participate in Startup Forums and national and international startup championships, where they present their projects and gain practical experience.

The program goes beyond developing business ideas and preparing projects. Students can receive grants to implement their initiatives, turn their ideas into business ventures, and begin earning income through their projects. This experience helps them understand the practical aspects of entrepreneurship, develop financial responsibility, and build a foundation for future business activities.