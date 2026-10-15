Shandong Lianbang Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

A practical look at mobile crushing solutions, application scenarios, and supplier considerations in China's aggregate and recycling sectors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 15, 2026 — Linyi, Shandong Province, ChinaMobile crushing stations have become a more visible category of equipment for aggregate processing and construction-waste recycling, as operators seek machinery that can be relocated between projects without concrete foundations or extended civil-works programs. In China, a group of manufacturers supplies tire-mounted and crawler-mounted crushing stations configured around jaw, cone, impact and sand-making crushers.This article profiles five China-based mobile crushing station manufacturers, focusing on product positioning and application scenarios. The list is not a ranking, and inclusion does not imply endorsement of one supplier over another. Each company name used below corresponds to an entity that is publicly registered and publicly described as active in crushing and screening equipment manufacturing in China.Industry ContextDemand for mobile crushing equipment has been supported by quarry development, railway and highway construction, urban renewal, and construction and demolition waste recycling. Mobile stations offer a practical alternative to fixed crushing lines when a project has a relatively short duration, requires frequent relocation, or involves dispersed material sources.The category covers several configurations. A mobile jaw crushing station typically handles primary crushing, while a mobile cone crushing station serves hard-rock secondary crushing. A mobile impact crushing station is favored for limestone and construction waste. A mobile sand-making station addresses manufactured sand production on site. A mobile screening station handles material classification and post-crushing screening.Compliance requirements vary by market. In the European Union, machinery placed on the market must meet applicable health and safety requirements, and manufacturers must prepare technical documentation, complete the relevant conformity-assessment procedure, draw up the EU Declaration of Conformity, and affix CE marking where applicable. In the United States, environmental regulations such as 40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOO address emissions from nonmetallic mineral processing plants and include wet-suppression requirements for crushers, screens, drop points and other release points under the cited permit conditions. Buyers operating in either jurisdiction should treat generic compliance claims as a starting point for document verification rather than as confirmation of regulatory compliance.1. Shandong Lianbang Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (LBZG)Shandong Lianbang Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of crushing, sand-making and solid-waste recycling equipment based in Linyi, Shandong Province, China. The company was registered in 2013, with technical origins traceable to Chengming Machinery, an affiliated enterprise established in 1996. Its brand trademark is Shanyuan LBZG.The company operates two production bases covering a total area of 120,000 m², including 40,000 m² of standard workshops and more than 150 sets of processing equipment. It has approximately 110 on-the-job employees, including more than 40 R&D personnel, and a registered capital of 50 million Yuan.In the mobile crushing segment, Shandong Lianbang Heavy Industry offers the YCG series of tire-type mobile crushing stations. The product line includes:YCG-J750 mobile jaw crushing station — host: PE-750×1060; capacity: 110–230 t/h; supports 380V/440V; trailer-mounted, no foundation neededYCG-I1214 mobile impact crushing station — host: PF-1214; capacity: 100–180 t/hYCG-C160 mobile cone crushing station — host: CS-160; capacity: 90–210 t/hYCG-VSI8518 mobile sand-making station — host: VSI-8518; capacity: 100–180 t/hYCG-S2460 mobile screening station — 2–3 screen layers; screening capacity: 80–300 t/hThe YCG-J750 station is designed for on-site crushing of construction waste and for primary crushing in mobile quarry operations. It is a trailer-mounted unit that requires no foundation for installation and can be transferred between sites without concrete foundation work.The company holds ISO9001 quality management system, ISO14001 environmental management system and OHSAS18001 occupational health and safety system certifications, along with CE export certification for foreign trade projects. It is a participant in revising national industry standards for crushers and has been recognized as a National High-tech Enterprise.Products are sold across all provinces and municipalities in China and in more than 40 overseas countries. Export markets include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Qatar in the Middle East; Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia; Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines in Southeast Asia; and infrastructure-focused countries in Africa including Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Domestically, the company provides services for infrastructure projects of central enterprises including China Railway, China State Construction, China Communications Construction and Gezhouba Group. The typical configuration for hard-rock secondary crushing in its product line relies on the CS and PY series cone crushers, while the PF series impact crushers are positioned for medium-soft materials.2. SBM (Shanghai Shibang Machinery)SBM, based in Shanghai, is publicly listed as a supplier of crushing and grinding equipment for the mining and construction industries. Its product range includes mobile crushing and screening plants positioned for quarrying and construction-waste processing applications. The company maintains an international presence through sales offices and distribution channels in multiple regions.3. Liming Heavy Industry (Henan Liming Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.)Liming Heavy Industry, headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, produces crushing and screening equipment for aggregates, mining and industrial applications. Its publicly listed product range includes mobile crushing stations in track-mounted and tire-mounted configurations. The company serves both domestic and export markets.4. Shanghai Sanme Mining MachineryShanghai Sanme Mining Machinery, based in Shanghai, manufactures crushing and screening equipment for aggregate production, mining and construction-waste recycling. The company offers mobile crushing plants in jaw, cone and impact configurations, positioned for quarry and recycling applications.5. NFLG (Fujian South Highway Machinery Co., Ltd.)NFLG, headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, supplies construction and mining equipment, including mobile crushing and screening stations. Its product range is positioned for aggregate production and construction-waste recycling, with an emphasis on equipment that can be deployed across project sites.Market ImpactThe presence of multiple Chinese manufacturers in the mobile crushing station segment has implications for buyers in aggregate processing and recycling. For international purchasers, the availability of tire-mounted and crawler-mounted equipment from Chinese suppliers expands the range of configurations and price points available for quarry development, road and rail construction, and construction-waste recycling projects.At the same time, buyers should evaluate equipment against site-specific requirements. Feed size, target output, material hardness and abrasiveness, moisture content, mobility requirements, site power supply, and local emissions or safety regulations can each affect equipment selection. For hard-rock applications such as granite and basalt, a cone crusher is typically preferred for secondary and tertiary crushing. For medium-soft materials where particle shape matters, an impact crusher may be more suitable. For manufactured sand production, a sand-making station is added to the flow.Compliance documentation is another consideration. For EU-bound equipment, buyers should verify the EU Declaration of Conformity, technical documentation and the applicable conformity-assessment pathway for CE marking. For U.S. deployment, engine emissions certification and site-level air permits may require separate review. Regulatory thresholds can also affect configuration decisions: under one cited U.S. EPA general permit, portable sand and gravel plants with capacities of 136 megagrams per hour (150 tons per hour) or less are exempt from certain emission reporting under Subpart OOO. Buyers weighing a mobile station against a fixed line should confirm how site capacity, engine selection and permit conditions interact before committing to a configuration.Closing OutlookThe mobile crushing station segment in China is served by a range of manufacturers, each with different product configurations and market footprints. As infrastructure development and construction-waste recycling continue to generate demand for flexible crushing equipment, buyers are likely to continue weighing mobility, throughput, compliance documentation and after-sales support in their procurement decisions.For projects that require rapid relocation and on-site processing, trailer-mounted stations that require no concrete foundation offer a practical option. For longer-term quarry operations, fixed crushing lines may remain the preferred choice. The appropriate configuration depends on project duration, material characteristics and site conditions, rather than on a single supplier ranking.For more information on Shandong Lianbang Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. and its mobile crushing station product line, the company's product brochure is available at this link.

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Five Mobile Crushing Station Manufacturers in China 2026: Solutions for Aggregate Processing and Recycling News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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