North America Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Smart, Energy-Efficient Systems Drive Market To USD 9 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Design
2.2.3 Type
2.2.4 Operation
2.2.5 End Use Industry
2.2.6 Distribution Channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure
3.2.1.2 Industrial growth and modernization
3.2.1.3 Rising preference for energy-efficient and easy-to-operate equipment
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High competition from low-cost local manufacturers
3.2.2.2 Variations in infrastructure maturity across countries
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing adoption of smart and automated pump systems
3.2.3.2 Expansion of agriculture and irrigation projects
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Major market trends and disruptions
3.5 Future market trends
3.6 Risk and mitigation analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By product type
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Design, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Horizontal centrifugal pump
5.3 Vertical centrifugal pump
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Portable
6.3 Stationary
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Electric-driven pump
7.3 Engine-driven pump
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Mining
8.3 Firefighting application
8.4 Building & construction
8.5 Oil & gas
8.6 General industries
8.7 Water & wastewater treatment
8.8 Chemicals
8.9 Power generation
8.10 Others (agriculture, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Andritz AG
11.2 Armstrong Fluid Technology
11.3 Cornell Pump Company
11.4 Ebara Corporation
11.5 Flowserve Corporation
11.6 Grundfos
11.7 ITT Inc.
11.8 Kirloskar Brothers Limited
11.9 KSB Group
11.10 Pentair PLC
11.11 SPX Flow, Inc.
11.12 Sulzer Ltd.
11.13 Weir Group PLC
11.14 Wilo SE
11.15 Xylem Inc.
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