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North America Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Smart, Energy-Efficient Systems Drive Market To USD 9 Billion


Date: 2026-10-15 05:02:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturers boost ROI through energy-efficient pumps, smart monitoring, predictive maintenance, partnerships, wider distribution and stronger after-sales service.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%, reaching USD 9 billion by 2035. Market growth is supported by industrial system modernization, rising demand for energy-efficient fluid handling equipment, and increased investment in reliable pumping infrastructure.

Single stage centrifugal pumps remain integral to industrial fluid management due to their durability, serviceability, and compatibility with conventional and digitally enabled operating environments. Organizations upgrading aging infrastructure are prioritizing pumping systems that provide consistent output, simplified integration, and lower maintenance requirements. These priorities are accelerating the development and adoption of pumps equipped with advanced monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote performance management capabilities.

Operational continuity is another significant factor shaping the North America single stage centrifugal pumps market. Industrial operators require equipment capable of supporting sustained workloads while minimizing service interruptions. Manufacturers are responding by improving pump efficiency, extending equipment life, and integrating smart technologies that enable earlier identification of maintenance needs. Demand for efficient water and fluid management across industrial facilities is expected to sustain market expansion, even during periods of fluctuating economic activity.

Horizontal Pump Segment Leads Market Revenue

The horizontal single stage centrifugal pumps segment generated USD 4.2 billion in 2025. Its leading position is attributed to broad compatibility with industrial applications, practical installation requirements, and stable operating performance. The horizontal alignment of system components supports straightforward installation and servicing while reducing operational complexity. Functional versatility also makes these pumps suitable for continuous fluid movement across a wide range of facilities.

Stationary Systems Account for 85% Market Share

The stationary segment represented 85% of the North America single stage centrifugal pumps market in 2025. Stationary pumping systems are widely adopted because of their structural stability, extended operating life, and integration with large-scale infrastructure. Their ability to handle higher capacities and sustained workloads makes them particularly important for facilities requiring dependable fluid transfer. Once incorporated into permanent infrastructure, these systems become essential to long-term industrial operations and capital investment strategies.

United States Maintains Regional Market Leadership

The United States Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market held a 77% share in 2025, generating USD 4.6 billion in revenue. The country's leadership reflects its established industrial base, ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and continued need for efficient pumping equipment across major sectors.

Facility operators are adopting systems that improve performance and maintenance efficiency without requiring extensive infrastructure modifications. A mature distribution network supports product availability, replacement component access, and timely technical service. Regulatory requirements related to energy efficiency, environmental performance, and operational standards are also contributing to consistent equipment replacement and modernization cycles.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the North America Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market include Andritz AG, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Cornell Pump Company, Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, ITT Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, KSB Group, Pentair PLC, SPX Flow, Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Weir Group PLC, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through research and development, strategic partnerships, product differentiation, and distribution expansion. Investments are focused on improving pump efficiency, durability, and smart monitoring capabilities. Partnerships with system integrators and industrial operators are supporting the deployment of advanced pumping solutions across existing and new facilities.

Companies are also expanding after-sales services to strengthen customer engagement and retention. Digitalization remains a central competitive strategy, with predictive maintenance and remote monitoring enabling value-added services, improved equipment availability, and more efficient maintenance planning.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 175
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Design
2.2.3 Type
2.2.4 Operation
2.2.5 End Use Industry
2.2.6 Distribution Channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure
3.2.1.2 Industrial growth and modernization
3.2.1.3 Rising preference for energy-efficient and easy-to-operate equipment
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High competition from low-cost local manufacturers
3.2.2.2 Variations in infrastructure maturity across countries
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing adoption of smart and automated pump systems
3.2.3.2 Expansion of agriculture and irrigation projects
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Major market trends and disruptions
3.5 Future market trends
3.6 Risk and mitigation analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By product type
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Design, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Horizontal centrifugal pump
5.3 Vertical centrifugal pump
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Portable
6.3 Stationary
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Electric-driven pump
7.3 Engine-driven pump
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Mining
8.3 Firefighting application
8.4 Building & construction
8.5 Oil & gas
8.6 General industries
8.7 Water & wastewater treatment
8.8 Chemicals
8.9 Power generation
8.10 Others (agriculture, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Andritz AG
11.2 Armstrong Fluid Technology
11.3 Cornell Pump Company
11.4 Ebara Corporation
11.5 Flowserve Corporation
11.6 Grundfos
11.7 ITT Inc.
11.8 Kirloskar Brothers Limited
11.9 KSB Group
11.10 Pentair PLC
11.11 SPX Flow, Inc.
11.12 Sulzer Ltd.
11.13 Weir Group PLC
11.14 Wilo SE
11.15 Xylem Inc.
For more information about this report visit

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