Turkmen Khazar Logistik, China's Xian Zongheng Discuss Transport Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Khazar Logistik business association has discussed expanding transport cooperation with China's Xian Zongheng Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd.

This was reflected in a publication issued by Khazar Logistik on its social media account.

“The parties discussed prospects for developing transport and logistics cooperation between Turkmenistan and China, expanding international freight transportation, developing new logistics routes and opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership,” Khazar Logistik said.

The meeting was held at the company's office in Ashgabat and was attended by Dai Jiang, a representative of Xian Zongheng Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, Hazar Logistik is a Turkmen transport and logistics company providing container, rail, road, sea, air, and multimodal transportation services. The company handles import, export, and transit operations and provides cargo transportation services across Turkmenistan, the CIS, and international destinations. Its services are covered by licenses for maritime transportation, transport and forwarding activities, and road freight services, while its management system is certified under the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

The company has branches and offices in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Türkiye, Georgia and the UAE, including offices in Poti and Istanbul. Its services include rail freight, customs clearance, container transportation, maritime shipping and multimodal logistics. Hazar Logistik is also included in the official register of customs brokers maintained by the Customs Service of Turkmenistan under registration code GD-0066.