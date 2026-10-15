Global Scar Treatment Market 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2030 Market To Reach US$52.12 Billion As Laser Therapies And Asia Pacific Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on minimally invasive therapies, regenerative medicine, online pharmacy expansion and emerging market entry, with Asia Pacific and aesthetic clinics as key targets.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Scar Treatment Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scar treatment market was valued at US$29.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$52.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.98% during 2025-2030. According to the report, market growth is being supported by the increasing incidence of scars associated with surgeries, injuries and skin disorders, alongside rising demand for aesthetic procedures and advanced dermatological care.

Greater awareness of skin health, higher disposable income and the expanding medical aesthetics industry are encouraging consumers to adopt minimally invasive and non-invasive scar treatment options. Technological progress in laser therapy, dermal fillers, microneedling and regenerative medicine is improving treatment precision and outcomes. Wider access to dermatology services, growth in retail and online pharmacy sales and increasing investment in R&D are also strengthening the global scar treatment market.

Scar Type Analysis

The market is segmented into atrophic scars, hypertrophic & keloid scars, contracture scars and stretch marks. Atrophic scars held the largest market share in 2024, supported by the high prevalence of acne scars, chickenpox scars and surgical scars. Demand for topical products, laser therapy and microneedling has also reinforced this segment's position.

Stretch marks are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key factors include pregnancy rates, rising obesity levels and growing consumer interest in aesthetic appearance. The increasing availability of topical creams, laser treatments and combination therapies, together with social media influence on skincare preferences, is supporting segment expansion.

Treatment Type Analysis

Based on treatment type, the global scar treatment market includes topical products, laser therapies, injectables and other solutions. Topical products accounted for the largest share in 2024 due to their non-invasive nature, affordability, convenient application and broad availability through retail and online pharmacies. Strong demand for over-the-counter creams, gels and silicone-based products continues to support this category.

Laser therapies are projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030. Advances in laser technology, increasing adoption of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and demand for effective scar reduction are driving this growth. Expansion of dermatology and aesthetic clinics is also improving access to laser-based treatments.

End-user Analysis

The principal end-users are hospitals & clinics, dermatology & aesthetic clinics and retail & online pharmacies. Hospitals & clinics led the market in 2024 because of high patient volumes, access to specialized dermatological care and their role in post-surgical scar management and the treatment of severe scar conditions.

Dermatology & aesthetic clinics are forecast to achieve the fastest growth, supported by increasing demand for cosmetic procedures and specialized treatments. Advances in laser and microneedling technologies, improving affordability and the growing preference for non-invasive services are expected to accelerate adoption.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held the highest share of the global scar treatment market in 2024. Its leadership reflects the prevalence of skin disorders, strong awareness of aesthetic treatments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and the presence of established market participants. The region also demonstrates broad adoption of laser therapies, injectables and other advanced treatment options.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during 2025-2030. Population growth, rising disposable income, urbanization and increasing beauty consciousness are expanding demand. Greater access to dermatological care, social media influence and investment in healthcare and medical aesthetics are creating additional opportunities throughout the region.

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Rising disposable income and increased spending on aesthetic procedures are major growth drivers. Consumers, particularly in emerging markets, are allocating more resources to laser scar removal, microneedling, dermal fillers and professional skincare. Higher healthcare expenditure and the increasing incidence of scars resulting from surgery, trauma and skin conditions provide further support.

High treatment costs remain a significant challenge. Laser therapy, microneedling and injectables may require multiple sessions and are frequently excluded from insurance coverage. Equipment expenses, professional fees and post-treatment care can also restrict access, especially in developing markets. Regulatory requirements may create additional barriers to product launches and commercialization.

Minimally invasive techniques represent a prominent market trend because they offer effective outcomes with limited downtime and lower procedural risk. Other developments include the adoption of artificial intelligence, advances in laser therapy and energy-based devices, increased use of biologics and regenerative medicine, demand for natural and organic products and growth in medical tourism.

COVID-19 Impact and Market Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily reduced demand as dermatology and aesthetic procedures were postponed, supply chains were disrupted and consumers limited spending on non-essential services. The market subsequently recovered as aesthetic awareness increased, online consultations became more widely available and access to advanced products and procedures improved.

Competitive Landscape

The global scar treatment market is moderately fragmented, combining multinational companies with niche and regional participants. Major companies are investing in new technologies, geographic expansion and product development to strengthen their competitive positions.



Smith & Nephew Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Molnlycke AB

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Alliance Pharma plc

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Candela Medical

Cynosure

CCA Industries, Inc. NewMedical Technology, Inc.

In January 2024, Bausch Health announced that Solta Medical's Thermage FLX received registration certifications in China. The non-invasive treatment uses radiofrequency technology to improve skin texture and smoothness, expanding the availability of advanced aesthetic solutions that can support scar management.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Scar Treatment: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Scar Treatment

2.1.2 Why Does Scar Treatment Matter?

2.2 Scar Treatment Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Scar Treatment Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Scar Treatment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Scar Treatment Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Scar Treatment Market by Scar Type (Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Contracture Scars and Stretch Marks)

3.1.4 Global Scar Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Topical Products, Laser, Injectables and Others)

3.1.5 Global Scar Treatment Market by End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology & Aesthetic Clinics and Retail & Online Pharmacies)

3.1.6 Global Scar Treatment Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Scar Treatment Market: Scar Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Scar Treatment Market by Scar Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Atrophic Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Hypertrophic & Keloid Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Contracture Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Stretch Marks Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.3 Global Scar Treatment Market: Treatment Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Scar Treatment Market by Treatment Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Topical Products Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Laser Based Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Injectables Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.4 Global Scar Treatment Market: End-user Analysis

3.4.1 Global Scar Treatment Market by End-user: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Hospitals & Clinics Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Dermatology & Aesthetic Clinics Scar Treatment Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Retail & Online Pharmacies Scar Treatment Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Scar Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Scar Treatment Market: An Overview

4.1.2 North America Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Scar Treatment Market by Region (The US, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.4 The US Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.1.6 Mexico Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2 Europe Scar Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Scar Treatment Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Scar Treatment Market by Region (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.2.4 Germany Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2.5 United Kingdom Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2.6 France Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2.7 Italy Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2.8 Spain Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.2.9 Rest of Europe Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Scar Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Scar Treatment Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Scar Treatment Market by Region (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.4 China Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.3.5 Japan Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.3.6 India Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.3.7 South Korea Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Scar Treatment Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Scar Treatment Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Scar Treatment Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World Scar Treatment Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Scar Treatment Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Scar Treatment Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income and Spending on Aesthetic Procedures

6.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Rising Social Media Influence

6.1.4 Increasing Incidence of Scars Due to Surgeries and Injuries

6.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Skin Disorders

6.1.6 Growing Popularity Of Non-invasive (Minimally-invasive) Treatments

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Scar Treatment Procedures

6.2.2 Regulatory Scenario

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Rising Adoption of Biologics and Regenerative Medicine

6.3.3 Growing Preference for Natural and Organic Scar Treatment Products

6.3.4 Advancements in Laser Therapy and Energy-Based Devices

6.3.5 Medical Tourism

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Scar Treatment Market Players: Recent Developments

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Smith & Nephew Plc

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Molnlycke AB

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Segments

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Operating Regions

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.6 Perrigo Company plc

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Operating Segments

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.7 Alliance Pharma plc

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Operating Segments

8.8 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategy

8.9 Candela

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Business Strategy

8.10 Cynosure

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Business Strategy

8.11 CCA Industries, Inc.

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Business Strategy

8.12 NewMedical Technology, Inc.

8.12.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [80]

Companies Featured



Smith & Nephew Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Molnlycke AB

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Alliance Pharma plc

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Candela

Cynosure

CCA Industries, Inc. NewMedical Technology, Inc.

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