Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI And Cloud Analytics Drive 16.3% CAGR And USD 11.9 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$11.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Component trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 Revenue model trends
2.2.5 Deployment model trends
2.2.6 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing focus towards accelerating drug development and cost reduction
3.2.1.2 Growing demand for real-time safety and efficacy monitoring of drugs and medical devices
3.2.1.3 Increasing adoption of RWE solutions for informed reimbursement decision-making
3.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of data analytics services in clinical decision making.
3.2.2 Industry Pitfalls and Challenges:
3.2.2.1 Lack of standardization in integration and interoperability of real-world data
3.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals
3.2.3 Market Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Emerging therapeutic areas expansion beyond oncology
3.2.3.2 Focus on patient-generated health data integration
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technological advancements
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Data collection and integration
5.2.2 Study design and execution
5.2.2.1 Prospective observational studies
5.2.2.2 Retrospective database studies
5.2.2.3 Site-centric studies
5.2.2.4 Registry-based studies
5.2.2.5 Hybrid studies
5.2.3 Regulatory and market access support
5.2.4 Evidence network
5.2.5 Other services
5.3 Data sets
5.3.1 Disparate data sets
5.3.1.1 Clinical settings data sets
5.3.1.2 Claims data sets
5.3.1.3 Pharmacy data sets
5.3.1.4 Patient powered data sets
5.3.1.5 Registry-based data sets
5.3.2 Integrated data sets
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Drug development and approvals
6.2.1 Oncology
6.2.2 Cardiovascular disease
6.2.3 Neurology
6.2.4 Immunology
6.2.5 Other therapeutic areas
6.3 Medical device development and approvals
6.4 Post-market surveillance
6.5 Market access and reimbursement/coverage decision-making
6.6 Clinical and regulatory decision-making
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Revenue Model, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Pay-per-use (value-based pricing)
7.3 Subscription
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 On-premise
8.3 Cloud-based
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical and medical device companies
9.3 Healthcare payers
9.4 Healthcare providers
9.5 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Aetion, Inc.
11.2 Cytel Inc
11.3 Flatiron Health Inc
11.4 Fortrea Holdings Inc
11.5 IBM Corporation
11.6 ICON plc
11.7 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
11.8 Medidata Solutions, Inc.
11.9 Merative
11.10 Oracle Corporation
11.11 Parexel International Corporation
11.12 Syneos Health Inc
11.13 Tempus
11.14 TriNetX
11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
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