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Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI And Cloud Analytics Drive 16.3% CAGR And USD 11.9 Billion Opportunity


Date: 2026-10-15 04:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, cloud platforms, strategic collaborations and data partnerships are enhancing predictive insights, interoperability, regulatory support and real-time evidence adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real World Evidence Solutions Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by increasing pressure to accelerate drug development, reduce research costs, and strengthen the real-time monitoring of drug and medical device safety and effectiveness. Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, payers, and regulatory organizations are increasingly incorporating real world evidence into clinical, regulatory, reimbursement, and coverage decisions.

The transition toward data-driven healthcare is also increasing demand for real world evidence solutions that support regulatory submissions, clinical trial planning, post-market safety monitoring, product lifecycle optimization, and value-based care programs. Health technology assessment bodies and payers are using real-world outcomes to evaluate treatment performance, comparative effectiveness, and long-term value beyond controlled clinical trial settings.

Technological advances in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data interoperability, and large-scale data integration are improving the accessibility and analytical capabilities of RWE platforms. These developments enable healthcare and life sciences organizations to integrate information from electronic health records, claims databases, patient registries, and digital health technologies while maintaining data quality, standardization, and regulatory compliance.

Services Segment Maintains Leading Market Share

The services segment accounted for 58.4% of the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market in 2025. Its leading position reflects continued demand for expertise in study design, execution, data management, analytics, and regulatory alignment. Service providers help organizations generate actionable evidence across multiple clinical and regulatory environments while addressing the complexities associated with healthcare data aggregation and harmonization.

Data management services remain particularly important as organizations seek to combine diverse information sources, implement quality controls, improve interoperability, and comply with regional data and privacy requirements. The growing scale and complexity of real-world studies are expected to sustain demand for specialized service capabilities throughout the forecast period.

Drug Development and Approvals Generate USD 976.7 Million

The drug development and approvals segment generated USD 976.7 million in 2025. Rising development costs, complex trial requirements, and elevated clinical risks are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to integrate real world evidence into research strategies.

RWE platforms support protocol refinement, patient selection, trial feasibility assessment, operational planning, and long-term evaluation of treatment safety and effectiveness. Their use can help life sciences organizations improve research efficiency and produce evidence relevant to regulators, healthcare providers, and payers.

North America Leads the Global Market

The North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market held a 43.3% share in 2025. Regional leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread electronic health record adoption, significant investment in life sciences research, and strong implementation of cloud-based and AI-enabled analytics platforms.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is also increasing demand for continuous outcome monitoring and evidence-based care strategies. Healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies across North America use RWE solutions to identify high-risk populations, assess treatment performance, support preventive care initiatives, and inform commercial and regulatory planning.

Competitive Landscape and Market Strategy

Prominent companies operating in the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market include Aetion, Inc., Cytel Inc, Flatiron Health Inc, Fortrea Holdings Inc, IBM Corporation, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medidata Solutions, Inc., Merative, Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Syneos Health Inc, Tempus, TriNetX, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated.

Market participants are expanding their presence through strategic collaborations, technology integration, scalable cloud-based infrastructure, and enhanced analytics capabilities. Investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning is improving predictive analysis and real-time data interpretation. Partnerships with healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies are broadening access to diverse datasets, while regulatory expertise is becoming increasingly important for supporting global studies and submissions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, segment analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 159
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $11.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Component trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 Revenue model trends
2.2.5 Deployment model trends
2.2.6 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing focus towards accelerating drug development and cost reduction
3.2.1.2 Growing demand for real-time safety and efficacy monitoring of drugs and medical devices
3.2.1.3 Increasing adoption of RWE solutions for informed reimbursement decision-making
3.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of data analytics services in clinical decision making.
3.2.2 Industry Pitfalls and Challenges:
3.2.2.1 Lack of standardization in integration and interoperability of real-world data
3.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals
3.2.3 Market Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Emerging therapeutic areas expansion beyond oncology
3.2.3.2 Focus on patient-generated health data integration
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technological advancements
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Data collection and integration
5.2.2 Study design and execution
5.2.2.1 Prospective observational studies
5.2.2.2 Retrospective database studies
5.2.2.3 Site-centric studies
5.2.2.4 Registry-based studies
5.2.2.5 Hybrid studies
5.2.3 Regulatory and market access support
5.2.4 Evidence network
5.2.5 Other services
5.3 Data sets
5.3.1 Disparate data sets
5.3.1.1 Clinical settings data sets
5.3.1.2 Claims data sets
5.3.1.3 Pharmacy data sets
5.3.1.4 Patient powered data sets
5.3.1.5 Registry-based data sets
5.3.2 Integrated data sets
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Drug development and approvals
6.2.1 Oncology
6.2.2 Cardiovascular disease
6.2.3 Neurology
6.2.4 Immunology
6.2.5 Other therapeutic areas
6.3 Medical device development and approvals
6.4 Post-market surveillance
6.5 Market access and reimbursement/coverage decision-making
6.6 Clinical and regulatory decision-making
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Revenue Model, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Pay-per-use (value-based pricing)
7.3 Subscription
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 On-premise
8.3 Cloud-based
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical and medical device companies
9.3 Healthcare payers
9.4 Healthcare providers
9.5 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Aetion, Inc.
11.2 Cytel Inc
11.3 Flatiron Health Inc
11.4 Fortrea Holdings Inc
11.5 IBM Corporation
11.6 ICON plc
11.7 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
11.8 Medidata Solutions, Inc.
11.9 Merative
11.10 Oracle Corporation
11.11 Parexel International Corporation
11.12 Syneos Health Inc
11.13 Tempus
11.14 TriNetX
11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
For more information about this report visit

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