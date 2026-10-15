Global More Electric Aircraft Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F USD 14.04 Billion By 2031 As Sic And Fuel Cells Drive Growth

The Global More Electric Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 9.62 Billion in 2025 to USD 14.04 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.51%. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, lower maintenance costs, simplified system architectures, and compliance with increasingly strict carbon emission regulations.

Aircraft manufacturers are replacing conventional pneumatic, hydraulic, and mechanical systems with electrical technologies for propulsion, power distribution, flight control, air pressurization, conditioning, and passenger comfort. This transition reduces engine load, supports improved fuel efficiency, and enables airlines to modernize fleets while addressing operational and environmental requirements.

Fleet modernization is becoming increasingly important as demand for new aircraft continues to exceed available supply. According to the International Air Transport Association, the global backlog for new aircraft reached a record 17,000 units in 2024. The backlog highlights the pressure on airlines and manufacturers to introduce more efficient, electrically intensive platforms.

Market Drivers: Strict environmental regulations and carbon emission standards are accelerating adoption across the Global More Electric Aircraft Market. Governments and international organizations are introducing measures intended to decarbonize aviation, encouraging manufacturers to deploy lighter and more efficient electrical alternatives. According to 4AIR's February 2025 report, '2024 Aviation Decarbonization Policy Deep Dive & Outlook', updates to the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme reduced free emission allowance allocations for operators by 50% in 2025. This change increased the financial impact of carbon output and strengthened demand for aircraft architectures that reduce fuel consumption.

Operational cost optimization is another major growth factor. Fuel remains one of the aviation industry's largest expenses, creating strong incentives for airlines to adopt systems offering improved power-to-weight ratios. In May 2025, the International Air Transport Association reported that jet fuel expenses represented up to 30% of total airline operating costs. In response, aircraft and component manufacturers are increasing investment in electrical systems that lower drag, reduce engine load, and improve overall performance. Safran's 'Full-year 2024 Results', published in February 2025, reported an 18.3% increase in original equipment sales, supported by higher electrical system volumes for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A320neo programs.

Market Challenges: Thermal management for high-power electronics remains a significant obstacle. Electrically intensive aircraft generate substantial heat, requiring advanced cooling systems that can add weight and occupy valuable airframe space. This additional mass may offset some fuel efficiency benefits while increasing design complexity, testing requirements, and certification timelines.

These engineering constraints can delay advanced aircraft programs and restrict the pace of fleet modernization. According to the International Air Transport Association, global aircraft deliveries in 2024 were 30% below initial forecasts because of continuing production and technical certification delays. Resolving heat dissipation, system integration, weight, and reliability issues will therefore be essential to supporting long-term market expansion.

Market Trends: Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors are becoming increasingly important to aerospace electrification. As aircraft transition to higher-voltage systems to reduce cabling weight, traditional silicon-based electronics can face thermal and switching efficiency limitations. Wide-bandgap materials such as SiC allow power converters and inverters to operate at higher temperatures and frequencies, potentially reducing dependence on heavy liquid cooling systems.

GE Aerospace reported in November 2025 that it had validated Gen-4 SiC MOSFETs capable of sustaining a 200C temperature rating. This development supports lighter and more durable power distribution technologies for flight-critical aerospace applications.

Hydrogen fuel cell-based power generation is also emerging as an alternative for primary propulsion and auxiliary power. These systems convert stored hydrogen into electricity and may address some of the energy density limitations associated with battery-only aircraft architectures. GreenAir News reported in April 2025 that Airbus had presented updated hydrogen fuel cell propulsion concepts designed to deliver up to 30% greater fuel efficiency than current generation platforms. The development reflects continued industry interest in zero-emission and long-term electrified powertrain technologies.

Key Market Players:



The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Safran SA

Honeywell International Inc.

RTX Corporation

General Electric Company

Moog Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Eaton Corporation plc

Report Scope: The Global More Electric Aircraft Market report analyzes industry growth, emerging technologies, market challenges, major participants, and opportunities across aircraft types, systems, applications, and regions.

More Electric Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type:



Fixed

Rotary Hybrid

More Electric Aircraft Market, by System Type:



Propulsion Airframe

More Electric Aircraft Market, by Application Type:



Power Distribution

Passenger Comfort

Air Pressurization & Conditioning Flight Control & Operations

More Electric Aircraft Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

