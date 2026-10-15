Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Experience Long-Awaited Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, actress Debina Bonnerjee, recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and witnessed the sacred Bhasma Aarti.

The 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi' actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the spiritual visit with his wife, describing the experience as something they had been wishing to witness for a long time.

Sharing the pictures, Gurmeet wrote, "Something we had been wishing to experience for the longest time. Witnessing the divine Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain was truly something else. Simply powerful. Deeply spiritual. A blessing beyond words. Har Har Mahadev!”

The Bhasma Aarti is a significant ritual performed at the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Through his post, Gurmeet offered a glimpse into the couple's spiritual experience and expressed his gratitude for being able to witness the sacred ceremony.

Gurmeet and Debina were seen twinning in red outfits in the pictures shared by the actor. In one image, the couple is seen seeking blessings with folded hands, while another captures Gurmeet looking at Debina as they share a special moment during their visit to the temple.

Debina Bonnerjee offered a glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight as she shared a series of candid pictures featuring Gurmeet and their two daughters. The pictures captured moments from the family's everyday life, ranging from fitness sessions and dressed-up outings to their daughters exploring and learning new activities. Sharing the glimpses on social media, Debina captioned the post,“Apparently, this is what my camera roll looks like these days.”

Gurmeet had also shared a heartfelt note on the true meaning of“home.” Reflecting on his family and the bond they shared, the actor had written that home was not defined by a place but by the people one loved and the memories created with them.

“Just thinking out loud...Hence decided to jot this down.. There was a time when I thought I was enough for myself and life would simply take its own course. Then Debina happened, and I realised that some journeys are meant to be shared. Bas laga jo hai, yahi hai... aur hamesha hum hi hain And then our two little monkeys came along and changed everything,” wrote Gurmeet.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are parents to two daughters, Lianna and Divisha. The couple got married on February 15, 2011.