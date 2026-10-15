PU Prime Joins 85,000 Fans At Messi's Final Match
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – PU Prime, Official Regional Partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), was honored to be invited by the AFA to attend Lionel Messi's final match for Argentina on 6 October 2026, as the national team faced Benin before more than 85,000 fans at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
The night marked the close of an international career that defined a generation of football. Beyond the trophies and individual records, Messi's journey has been defined by years of perseverance, commitment, and an enduring connection with his country. His final appearance in Argentina's colors brought together generations of supporters to celebrate a career that has inspired millions, both in Argentina and around the world.
For PU Prime, being invited by the AFA to share this moment alongside the supporters marks a meaningful step in the partnership, and it is more than brand visibility. It offers an opportunity to engage with the local community through a shared appreciation for ambition, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence, values that resonate across both sport and financial markets.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) highlighted the occasion's significance, sharing a memorable night with PU Prime at El Monumental and reflecting on the strength of the partnership between AFA and PU Prime as both organizations came together to celebrate a special moment in Argentine football.
“Lionel Messi's journey with Argentina has inspired generations of football fans around the world. We are honored to have been part of such a memorable occasion and extend our heartfelt appreciation to Messi for the incredible memories and legacy he has given to the sport,” said Daniel Bruce, Managing Director at PU Prime.
Building on this opportunity, PU Prime also prepared limited-edition PU Prime × AFA co-branded merchandise for fans in attendance, giving supporters a keepsake of a memorable night at El Monumental. Looking ahead, PU Prime's collaboration with AFA remains an important part of global expansion. By connecting with football fans in Argentina and across Latin America, the company aims to build a stronger, more visible presence in the region and bring its brand closer to local communities.
The night marked the close of an international career that defined a generation of football. Beyond the trophies and individual records, Messi's journey has been defined by years of perseverance, commitment, and an enduring connection with his country. His final appearance in Argentina's colors brought together generations of supporters to celebrate a career that has inspired millions, both in Argentina and around the world.
For PU Prime, being invited by the AFA to share this moment alongside the supporters marks a meaningful step in the partnership, and it is more than brand visibility. It offers an opportunity to engage with the local community through a shared appreciation for ambition, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence, values that resonate across both sport and financial markets.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) highlighted the occasion's significance, sharing a memorable night with PU Prime at El Monumental and reflecting on the strength of the partnership between AFA and PU Prime as both organizations came together to celebrate a special moment in Argentine football.
“Lionel Messi's journey with Argentina has inspired generations of football fans around the world. We are honored to have been part of such a memorable occasion and extend our heartfelt appreciation to Messi for the incredible memories and legacy he has given to the sport,” said Daniel Bruce, Managing Director at PU Prime.
Building on this opportunity, PU Prime also prepared limited-edition PU Prime × AFA co-branded merchandise for fans in attendance, giving supporters a keepsake of a memorable night at El Monumental. Looking ahead, PU Prime's collaboration with AFA remains an important part of global expansion. By connecting with football fans in Argentina and across Latin America, the company aims to build a stronger, more visible presence in the region and bring its brand closer to local communities.
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