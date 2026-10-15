EUR/USD Forecast: Fragile Recovery Meets Firm Resistance
Yesterday's speedy climb upwards after the lows were hit before, produced a challenge to the 1.12400 realm. Importantly as technical evidence, the EUR/USD was not able to break above last Friday's highs of nearly 1.12450. The EUR/USD is likely to remain fast and offer plenty of wagering chances for those who are inclined to bet. This might encourage retail traders to pursue the currency pair, but it should also serve as a notice that not all is well in the Forex market. Meaning dangerous spikes in the EUR/USD – which is supposed to be a more comfortable trading location – is a clear sign the broad markets remain nervous and further disturbances in the currency pair should be expected near-term, this because mid-term clarity remains murky.-pimg- src= data-src= alt=image lazy=loading class="img-responsive center LazyLoading"> EUR/USD Price Chart Why 1.1250 May Be Out of Reach for Day TradersForex traders who have not pursued the EUR/USD historically because it lacks price action, may find themselves attracted to the velocity in the currency pair which has surfaced the past month. Upside moves have been pushed back the past week and a half. The 1.12500 realm may appear to be a potential higher target, but this could prove overly ambitious for retail traders without the ability to stay in a trade for more than a day because of overnight transaction fees and pockets which are not deep enough to endure intraday price movement Management Takes Priority as EUR/USD Volatility PersistsShort-term traders in the EUR/USD may find they have an advantage if they can tactically use risk management in a way that allows them to challenge technical volatility. The currency pair has produced a massive amount of surges and this is likely going to continue short and near-term. Financial institutions remain cautious, and day traders need to make sure they can change their own viewpoints quickly in order to engage with the EUR/USD/USD Short-Term Outlook: Key Support and Resistance LevelsEUR/USD's recovery remains fragile, with resistance at 1.12150 and support at 1.12005. A break above resistance could bring the upside target of 1.12375 into focus, while a move below support would leave the downside target of 1.11820 in view. Cautious market sentiment and the risk of renewed volatility keep risk management central to the short-term outlook.
- Resistance: 1.12150 Support: 1.12005 Upside target: 1.12375 Downside target: 1.11820
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