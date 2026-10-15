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Dubai Aerospace Targets $2.1 Billion Dual-Currency Financing Arabian Post

Dubai Aerospace Targets $2.1 Billion Dual-Currency Financing Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 04:18:53

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) is seeking a $2.1 billion loan to finance working capital requirements, with five major banks arranging a seven-year facility denominated in US dollars and UAE dirhams.

The proposed financing brings together Bank of China, Emirates NBD, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The dollar-denominated tranche could carry an interest margin of 110 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), while the dirham portion could be priced 95 basis points above the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate (EIBOR).

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The Arabian Post

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