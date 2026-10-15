Discover Surprising Southern Taiwan: Taiwan Tourism Administration Teams Up With Airlines & Travel Platforms With Multi-Million Rewards For International Travelers Arabian Post
The Southern Tourism Union combines the rich tourism resources of four major National Scenic Area Administrations: Southwest Coast, Siraya, Maolin, and Dapeng Bay. Designed to cater to diverse international traveler segments, the campaign spotlights romantic getaways for couples, breathtaking natural scenery, engaging cultural handcraft workshops, and rich cultural heritage sites.International travelers can immerse themselves in stunning coastal salt fields and lagoons, embark on relaxing lake cruises at Zengwen Reservoir, cycle along scenic coastal paths, and explore indigenous culture in the lush mountains of Maolin. To make self-guided trips seamless and rewarding, the initiative partners with travel platforms like Klook and airlines including EVA Air to offer exclusive promo codes, direct discounts on localized tours, and complimentary attraction experience vouchers for eligible flight-and-hotel packages. With diverse landscapes, rich local gastronomy, and value-added travel perks, Southern Taiwan invites global holidaymakers to plan their next unforgettable getaway.
Hashtag: #MOTC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment