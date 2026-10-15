Houthi Missile Fragments Injure Expatriate In Riyadh Arabian Post
The General Directorate of Civil Defence confirmed that Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia on October 14. Fragments subsequently fell in a residential area, causing limited material damage to a house and a vehicle.
An official spokesperson said emergency personnel responded to the incident and the relevant authorities implemented established procedures for handling falling missile debris. The injured resident's nationality, identity and medical condition were not disclosed.
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