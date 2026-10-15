Global Cold Storage Construction Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Automation And Green Warehouses Drive 10.84% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cold Storage Construction Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cold Storage Construction Market is forecast to grow from USD 81.24 billion in 2025 to USD 150.64 billion by 2031, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.84%. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for temperature-controlled infrastructure used to preserve food and beverage products, pharmaceuticals, healthcare supplies, and chemicals throughout increasingly complex global supply chains.

Growth in processed and frozen food consumption, the rapid expansion of online grocery services, and stricter government regulations governing food safety and waste reduction are increasing the need for modern cold storage facilities. In 2025, the Global Cold Chain Alliance reported that temperature-controlled capacity operated by its warehouse members reached 8.16 billion cubic feet, reflecting growth of more than 10 percent. Expansion projects and acquisitions were the primary contributors to this increase.

Market Drivers: Demand for processed, frozen, and ready-to-eat products remains a major catalyst for cold storage construction. Food manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers are expanding warehouse capacity to accommodate higher inventory volumes, protect product quality, and maintain supply chain continuity. This trend is attracting investment in new facilities, acquisitions, and automated warehouse developments.

In April 2025, Lineage, Inc. announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion in the acquisition and development of automated cold storage warehouses anchored by Tyson Foods. The investment is intended to strengthen frozen protein storage and distribution capabilities.

Automation and energy-efficient refrigeration systems are also reshaping cold storage facility design. Operators are increasingly developing high-bay warehouses equipped with automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) to address labor shortages, improve storage density, and reduce operating costs. These projects require specialized engineering capable of supporting heavy racking systems while minimizing thermal loss.

NewCold committed more than $275 million in May 2025 to construct an automated warehouse in Maryland, USA, using proprietary technology. In April 2025, the Global Cold Chain Alliance also reported that the Global Top 25 cold storage operators had collectively added 640 million cubic feet of capacity during the previous year.

Market Challenges: High capital requirements remain the most significant constraint on the Global Cold Storage Construction Market. Cold storage facilities require specialized insulation, high-grade flooring, advanced refrigeration equipment, and precise temperature management systems. These features make development considerably more expensive than conventional warehouse construction.

Elevated financing costs further affect project viability, particularly for speculative developments without pre-committed tenants. Developers may delay or cancel projects when construction expenses and debt servicing requirements cannot be supported by anticipated rental income. According to the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (NAIOP), cold storage development costs in 2025 were estimated to be as much as four times higher per square foot than those of traditional dry warehouses. This cost difference limits the number of investors prepared to assume the risks associated with specialized cold chain infrastructure.

Market Trends: Net-zero and green building standards are becoming increasingly important as warehouse operators seek to reduce the high energy consumption associated with refrigerated facilities. Developers are incorporating on-site renewable energy generation, energy-efficient refrigeration systems, and low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants into new projects. These measures support corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives, lower long-term operating expenses, and help facilities comply with evolving emissions regulations.

Lineage, Inc.'s 2024 Sustainability Report stated that the company had installed 146 megawatts of solar generation capacity across its global network by the end of 2024, supporting its broader decarbonization strategy.

Box-in-box construction is also gaining traction as a cost-effective adaptive reuse strategy. This approach installs self-supporting insulated structures inside existing dry warehouse shells, allowing developers to add temperature-controlled capacity without completing a full greenfield development. It can accelerate project delivery in urban markets where suitable land is limited and logistics operators require faster access to refrigerated space. NAIOP reported in October 2025 that new cold storage construction costs frequently exceeded $130 per square foot, strengthening the business case for warehouse conversions.

Key Market Players:



Americold Logistics, Inc.

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC.

Nichirei Corporation

Tippmann Group

FreezPak Logistics

GoCold Solutions

NewCold Cooperatief UA Conestoga Cold Storage

Report Scope: The Global Cold Storage Construction Market report evaluates major industry developments and segments the market by type, warehouse category, application, and region.

Cold Storage Construction Market, by Type:



Production Stores

Bulk Stores Ports

Cold Storage Construction Market, by Warehouse:



Private & Semi-Private Warehouses Public Warehouse

Cold Storage Construction Market, by Application:



Food & Beverage

Pharma & Healthcare Chemical

Cold Storage Construction Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

