Whisker Brings Litter-Robot 5 To Europe And The United Kingdom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whisker, the global leader in connected cat care and maker of Litter-Robot®, today announced the European and UK launch of Litter-Robot 5, the latest generation of its self-cleaning litter box. Litter-Robot 5 (£899 / €999) is available beginning today across Europe and the United Kingdom through regional Litter-Robot websites, with availability at select retail partners to follow.







“Bringing Litter-Robot 5 to Europe and the UK is an important step in Whisker's continued global growth,” said Jacob Zuppke, President and CEO of Whisker.“For 25 years, we've been rethinking what a litter box can do. Automating the chore was the starting point. Today, we're using the routines that happen in the litter box every day to give pet parents a better understanding of their cats. With Litter-Robot 5, we're bringing that vision – less work for people and more insight into the cats they care for – to more cat parents around the world.”

Drawing on more than two decades of innovation and insights from more than 2.5 million robots sold globally, Litter-Robot 5 advances Whisker's industry-leading self-cleaning technology with updates across capacity, cleaning performance, sensing, odor management, and design. Key enhancements include:



New WasteIDTM technology distinguishes between urine and feces for smarter behavior tracking, optimized cleaning, and targeted odor control.

A larger interior with increased headroom accommodates households with up to five cats.

A larger waste drawer, coupled with improved waste distribution, extends the time between drawer changes for an even more hands-off experience.

Enhanced SmartScale delivers more precise weight measurements, while a built-in carpet tray enables accurate readings across flooring types without requiring a separate accessory.

The new full-color LCD display replaces the button-based interface, simplifying setup and everyday operation directly from the unit. Premium appliance-grade materials and finishes give Litter-Robot 5 a more refined look and feel designed to blend seamlessly into modern day homes.

Through the Whisker app, customers can remotely manage Litter-Robot 5 and access connected insights into their cats' litter box activity, weight, and routines, helping them stay more informed about changes over time.

To learn more and shop Litter-Robot 5, visit .

About Whisker

Whisker is the global leader in connected cat care, known for innovative products like Litter-Robot® and a growing lineup of smart pet-connected solutions across waste, food, and water. Founded in 2000 by inventor and pet parent Brad Baxter, Whisker creates modern, intuitive products that deliver real solutions and insights for cats and their people. With over 2.5 million robots sold, the company is trusted by pet families worldwide. Headquartered in the United States, Whisker employs 600+ team members helping drive the future of cat care. Learn more at .

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