Hypersomnia - Drug Pipeline, Clinical Trials, And Competitive Landscape, 2026 Orexin Agonists Open Strategic R&D, Licensing, And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore novel hypersomnia therapies, clinical-stage pipelines, unmet needs, competitive activity, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hypersomnia - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights into the hypersomnia pipeline landscape, covering more than three companies and over four investigational drugs. It evaluates clinical and nonclinical candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration and molecule type, while also examining discontinued and inactive products. The analysis supports stakeholders seeking to understand current hypersomnia research and development, emerging treatment approaches and potential commercial opportunities.

Hypersomnia Overview

Hypersomnia is characterized by persistent excessive daytime sleepiness despite prolonged sleep duration, which may exceed 11 hours. Patients often remain unrefreshed and experience difficulty maintaining wakefulness throughout the day. Common clinical features include sleep drunkenness, confusion, irritability, low energy, impaired concentration, memory difficulties and reduced alertness. Daytime naps are frequent but generally non-restorative. Anxiety, restlessness, headaches, appetite changes, hallucinations and sleep paralysis may also occur in some patients.

The pathophysiology of hypersomnia is not fully established. Current research indicates that disruption of sleep-promoting and wake-promoting neural systems may contribute to the condition. Potential mechanisms include reduced activity in wake-promoting pathways, increased sleep-inducing signaling, hypocretin deficiency, enhanced GABA-mediated inhibition and elevated levels of prostaglandin D2, adenosine and inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1 and TNF-?. Medication effects and neuronal damage involving the hypothalamus or brainstem may also influence sleep-wake regulation.

Primary causes include narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and Kleine Levin syndrome. Secondary hypersomnia may be associated with sedative medications, substance use, neurological disorders, systemic illnesses, obstructive sleep apnea, psychiatric conditions and chronic sleep deprivation.

Clinical assessment typically includes sleep history, sleep logs, actigraphy and validated questionnaires such as the Epworth Sleepiness Scale. Objective evaluation may involve the Multiple Sleep Latency Test, particularly when narcolepsy is suspected. Current management strategies focus on addressing underlying causes, improving sleep quality and supporting daytime alertness. Treatment options may include sleep hygiene measures, scheduled naps, physical activity, stimulants and wake-promoting agents such as modafinil, amphetamines, sodium oxybate and pitolisant.

Hypersomnia Pipeline Analysis

The report presents an in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of hypersomnia pipeline products. Individual drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study information, regulatory developments, product technologies, collaborations, licensing agreements, funding, designations, mergers and acquisitions, and other development activities.

Companies and academic organizations are investigating novel therapeutic approaches intended to address persistent daytime sleepiness, sleep-wake instability and limitations associated with existing treatments. The pipeline includes candidates in Phase II, Phase I, preclinical and discovery development, as well as discontinued and inactive programs.

Featured Emerging Hypersomnia Drug

TAK-360 - Takeda: TAK-360 is an oral, highly selective Orexin Receptor 2 agonist under development for idiopathic hypersomnia and narcolepsy type 2. The candidate is designed to strengthen orexin signaling and improve wakefulness. Its selective mechanism may support sustained efficacy while limiting off-target effects associated with less selective wake-promoting treatments. TAK-360 is currently being evaluated in Phase II development for hypersomnia.

Therapeutic Assessment

The hypersomnia pipeline is assessed across multiple development and product categories:



Development stages: Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, preclinical, discovery, discontinued and inactive candidates

Routes of administration: Oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral and topical

Molecule types: Recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers and gene therapies Product types: Mono, combination and mono/combination therapies

Approximately three or more companies are developing therapies for hypersomnia. Takeda is among the companies with a mid-stage candidate, while other organizations are advancing additional orexin-based and wake-promoting programs.

Pipeline Development and Strategic Activity

The report reviews collaborations between industry participants and academic institutions, licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, funding activity and other strategic developments affecting the hypersomnia therapeutics market. It also examines clinical trial status, emerging drug classes, novel technologies, regulatory designations, unmet medical needs and the potential impact of pipeline products on future treatment practices.

Key Report Insights



Hypersomnia pipeline analysis and product profiles

Clinical and commercial therapeutic assessment

Evaluation of active, discontinued and inactive drug candidates

Analysis of unmet needs and treatment limitations

Review of clinical studies and development status

Assessment of collaborations, licensing and acquisition activity Analysis of emerging technologies and drug mechanisms

Key Companies



Takeda

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Alkermes, Inc.

Key Pipeline Products



TAK-360

Cleminorexton Alixorexton

By consolidating clinical, scientific and strategic intelligence, the report offers a focused view of the hypersomnia drug pipeline, competitive landscape and evolving research priorities. It is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders evaluating emerging hypersomnia treatments and future market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Hypersomnia: Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Hypersomnia- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

TAK-360: Takeda



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Hypersomnia Key Companies

Hypersomnia Key Products

Hypersomnia- Unmet Needs

Hypersomnia- Market Drivers and Barriers

Hypersomnia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Hypersomnia Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Takeda

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Alkermes, Inc.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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