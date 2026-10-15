Gold Prices DROP Huge On Panchami: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Price Drops: Markets have released the latest per-gram rates for 22-carat and 24-carat gold across major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today. You will notice slight price variations depending on the city you live in

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Chennai gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Mumbai gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Buyers will pay Rs 13,530 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,759.

Bengaluru gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Buyers will pay Rs 13,520 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,749.

Kerala gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Jaipur gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,530 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,759.

Buyers will pay Rs 14,280 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Patna gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,520 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,749.

Buyers will pay Rs 13,530 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,759.

Madurai gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.

Buyers will pay Rs 13,520 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,749.

Bhubaneswar gold prices today:

Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.