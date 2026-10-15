Nearly 90 Afghans Released From Pakistani Jails, Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Eighty-nine Afghan refugees have been released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan this week, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the returnees had spent varying periods in Pakistani prisons before being released and returning home through the Torkham border crossing.

The ministry added that the returnees were registered at the transfer section of the Nangarhar Department of Refugees and Repatriation. After receiving humanitarian assistance, they were transported to their respective home areas.

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