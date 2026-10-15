Qatar Museums Launches 'Conventions: 101' Workshop Series

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) through its International Cooperation and Government Affairs Department and in collaboration with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, has launched the“Conventions: 101” Workshop Series 2026 at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

Taking place on October 13, 14 and 29, 2026, the series introduces young professionals and university students to Unesco's cultural conventions and their role in protecting heritage.

The initiative coincides with celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Unesco Regional Office in Doha, reflecting a shared commitment to cultural cooperation and to developing the next generation of heritage professionals.

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The opening session featured welcoming remarks by Director of International Cooperation and Government Affairs at Qatar Museums Dr. Fatima Hassan Al Sulaiti who spoke as the organiser and on behalf of QM, and Acting Director of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen and Head of its Social and Human Sciences Sector, Amina Al-Hamshari. It also included pre-recorded keynote remarks by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to Unesco

H E Dr. Nasser Al-Henzab.

The series comprises three specialised workshops focusing on the protection of cultural property, World Heritage and intangible cultural heritage.

Through practical case studies, simulations, debates and interactive group activities, participants will explore how international frameworks inform the preservation of cultural heritage and how they can be applied in real-world contexts.

Dr. Al Sulaiti said,“We are proud to launch the 'Conventions: 101' Workshop Series as part of Tamkeen, an initiative of Qatar Museums' International Cooperation and Government Affairs Department, and our continued efforts to strengthen knowledge and capacity in culture and heritage.

“In developing this series, our aim was to create a practical and accessible platform that brings Unesco's cultural conventions closer to young professionals and students, helping them understand how they can be applied in practice. Through Tamkeen, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for youth in Qatar and across the Arab region to learn, exchange experiences and build the skills needed to contribute to safeguarding our shared cultural heritage.”