Asiatique To Unveil New Fresh-Tasting Noodles At SIAL Paris 2026

Asiatique introduces its new fresh-tasting noodle range - Udon, Ramen and Flat Noodles - at SIAL Paris 2026.

New ambient noodle range from food innovator Octa Foods delivers a freshly made noodle experience with clean taste, no-rinse convenience and a full-meal portion

- Han Tutanathorn, Managing Director, Octa Foods Company LimitedBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Asiatique, the global Asian food brand of international food manufacturer Octa Foods Company Limited, will introduce its new range of premium ambient noodles at SIAL Paris 2026.Designed for modern consumers who want convenient Asian meals without compromising on the authentic noodle-eating experience, the new range combines freshly made texture, clean taste and no-rinse convenience in an ambient, shelf-stable format.The initial range includes three noodle varieties-Udon Noodles, Ramen Noodles and Flat Noodles-with each pack providing a full-meal portion for convenient preparation at home.A FRESHLY MADE NOODLE EXPERIENCE, WITHOUT THE CHILLED SHELFAsiatique's new ambient wet noodles are developed using advanced retort technology, a high-temperature sterilization process that enables the noodles to remain shelf-stable at ambient temperature for up to 18 months.The noodles are carefully developed to deliver a satisfying, freshly made texture while providing the convenience of ambient storage. Consumers can keep them in the pantry and enjoy a noodle meal whenever they want, without the need for chilled refrigeration.CLEAN TASTE WITHOUT THE SOUR NOTEA key point of difference is the noodles' clean taste.Many ambient wet noodles use acidification as part of the preservation process, which can leave a noticeable sour or acidic taste. Asiatique's new noodles are made without acidification and without preservatives, helping deliver a clean noodle taste without the unwanted sour note.This allows the noodles to complement the flavors of the dish naturally, whether served in a comforting bowl of soup or tossed with sauce in a hot stir-fry.NO RINSE. JUST COOK AND ENJOY.The noodles are designed for no-rinse convenience, meaning they are ready to use straight from the pack.There is no need to rinse, soak or carry out additional preparation. Simply warm the noodles briefly before tossing them straight into stir-fries, hot soups, or your favorite noodle dishes for a quick, satisfying meal.With each pack providing a full-meal portion, the noodles offer an easy solution for consumers looking to prepare convenient Asian meals at home.THREE TEXTURES FOR EVERYDAY ASIAN NOODLE DISHESThe initial range offers three noodle varieties, each developed with a distinctive texture:.UDON NOODLES - Smooth & BouncyThick, smooth noodles with a pleasantly bouncy texture, ideal for soups, broths and stir-fries..RAMEN NOODLES - Springy & FirmSpringy noodles with a firm bite, suitable for ramen-style soups, stir-fries and other Asian noodle dishes..FLAT NOODLES - Silky & Sauce-ClingingSilky, flat noodles designed to hold sauces well, making them especially suited to stir-fries and saucy noodle dishes.Together, the range gives global consumers the flexibility to choose the noodle texture that best suits their preferred dishes.“We believe ambient noodles can offer more than convenience. They can deliver the texture, taste and culinary versatility that make noodles enjoyable, while still being simple to store and prepare at home.”- Pong Tutanathorn, Deputy Managing Director, Octa Foods Company LimitedThe new range will be presented at SIAL Paris 2026, where Asiatique will introduce the products to international buyers, culinary partners, and global visitors as part of its expanding portfolio of convenient, high-quality food solutions.

PONG TUTANATHORN

Octa Foods Company Limited

+66 2 681 2088

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Asiatique to Unveil New Fresh-Tasting Noodles at SIAL Paris 2026 News Provided By Octa Foods Company Limited October 15, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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